Exclusive: A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas falls in love with her fitness instructor after 'toxic' relationship

The Worst House on the Street star Scarlette Douglas, 38, has fallen in love with her fitness instructor after breaking free from a "toxic relationship", and she was on cloud nine when she revealed all to us at HELLO!. As well as their obvious shared passion for fitness, the couple share a commitment to charitable causes too, and they have just put on a charity event for the Hurricane Melissa relief effort in Jamaica, as they both have Jamaican parents. Hurricane Melissa is the historic Category 5 storm that devastated the island in October. But that's not where the former A Place in The Sun star's charity efforts end…

The Big Give

"I think Christmas should be a time of giving," says Scarlette, as we talk about the festive season, and she doesn't mean those presents under the tree – it's about those in need. Her charitable efforts continue with her partnership with The Big Give's Christmas Challenge, backing a charity close to her heart, Teens Unite.

Scarlette hosting a Teens Unite event

Explaining the premise of the initiative, Scarlette said: "Any charity supported by the Big Give that has donations coming in between 2 – 9 December, what they do is double it, up to £50,000. So, this Christmas challenge is very exciting because it means that Teens Unite could raise up to £100,000, which will be amazing for all the young adults that they have that need this care."

What is Teens Unite?

Teens Unite is a charity that supports young people aged 13-24 from across the UK who are living with, and beyond cancer. They run activities, programmes and stays for those affected. "I've been working with them for a couple of years now, and they literally are up the road from me [in Hertfordshire], so I'll pop in here and there," explained Scarlette. "I've got seven nieces and nephews, they should be able to enjoy their childhood and young adulthood. And when you have something as big as cancer that is hanging over your head, it's something that I think everybody needs to kind of come together and support," she added.

Roxanne Lawrance Chief Exec of Teens Unite, Scarlette Douglas, Hannah Martin Brand and Comms Manager Teens Unite

Over the last 12 months, Teens Unite has experienced a significant 48 per cent increase in registrations. "Sometimes you don't want these charities to exist," admitted Scarlette. "You don't want to know that there are young people who are dealing with cancer. It's nice to be part of a charity that is doing everything they can to try and make these lives as joyous as possible."

The website explains what kind of activities the users of the charity can expect. "From theatre trips to football stadium tours, yoga to outdoor sports, art to product design - we're always adding new and exciting events."

As well as being a celebrity face promoting the charity, Scarlette will be pulling up her sleeves and helping in person. "They've got a beautiful house that I'm going to help them renovate," she excitedly revealed. While they wait to obtain planning permission for the big build, it's the perfect time to raise as much budget as possible.

Scarlette's new man

They say you fall in love when you least expect it, and when Scarlette enlisted a fitness instructor to help her train for Celebrity Hunted (airing in 2026), she ended up finding the man of her dreams. Scarlette admits she's fully "locked in" with her boyfriend Kyle Murray, owner of Funkee Fitness. "We've been doing step routines on my social media, but people just think that he's my fitness instructor, because I haven't specifically said he's my boyfriend. There are little nods to it, like one of the last ones that we did, he put the song: 'You're My Lady' by D'Angelo." Her followers may have seen her subtle hints at romance, but now is the time for the hard launch.

"This is the sort of person that I should have always been with, definitely not any of my exes," she divulged. "I've had some terrible partners in the past, and my ex-partner, [well] it was a toxic relationship. And to have now come and met Kyle, I'm like, this is actually what I deserve. But sometimes you have to go through things to learn, to do the work on yourself, to then come out the other side and then meet your person."

Dubai dreams

It was on my radar to ask Scarlette if she'd ever move abroad, considering her time on A Place in the Sun, but she beats me to it with exciting news. "I'm purchasing a place at the moment in Dubai," the presenter revealed. "Maybe I'll live between the UK, America, and Dubai. I did move over to the States last year, but my partner doesn't really want to be in the States, however, he used to live over in Dubai."

Future planning

The star has previously spoken out about her egg freezing journey a year ago, and while she deliberated about whether to go public with her decision, she's so glad she did. "I've got a platform, and I've got a profile, and if I don't use it for good or use it for awareness, what's the point of me having it?"

© Instagram The star has spoken about the experience of freezing her eggs

Her choice to extract eggs means that the fertility pressure is now gone. "As much as I was dating, and I wanted to find my person, it just took a huge weight off. I didn't have that stress of" 'I must be with this guy because I need to have kids'." Now, with Kyle by her side, it's something she's ready for. "I've always been so business-minded and focused on my career, whereas now I'm like: 'I'm ready and I've got a guy'." She added: "I know [he] would be the most amazing dad and I've got his family and I've got my family and I really do believe that it takes a village to raise a child and I have that village around me, so I'm like: 'OK, you know what, I think I'm ready', so we'll see what happens."

Behind-the-scenes on A Place in the Sun

Scarlette enjoyed presenting A Place in the Sun

When I quizzed Scarlette on what people would be most surprised to learn about A Place in the Sun, she admitted that "people don't realise that it takes a week to film". "It's a Monday to Friday [but] people think it's really quick.

She also added: "You're standing up for hours. In the sunshine, you're not allowed to wear sunglasses, you're not allowed to wear a hat, and you could be walking around the property for anywhere up to three, maybe even four hours!

"It's great though, you don't mind because obviously you're somewhere nice and sunny, but it does take a lot of time."

Renovation advice

© Photo: Channel 4 The star has travelled for her job now she is buying property abroad

From her shows like Worst House on the Street to My Dream Derelict Home in the Sun, Scarlette is no stranger to having a vision. "If I see somewhere that's an absolute state, [I think]: 'Oh, I know exactly how I can make this beautiful'," she said. Her biggest advice for a major renovation? "Affordability is key. I put my hands up and say it's probably TV shows like mine and my brother's that make things look very easy, but it's not easy and your budget can literally be eaten into so quickly. Don't spend outside of your means."

She warned: "I think we can get carried away and we do want this and that, we want the lavish house and all of these beautiful things, but actually if we can't afford it, we can put ourselves in a worse position."

How to contribute to The Big Give

From 12pm (midday) 2 December to 12pm (midday) 9 December, your Christmas donations for Big Give charities will be doubled. Use the search function on their website to find a charity close to your heart and reach into your pockets. Whether you're simply donating or planning a bake sale or fun run, whichever way you choose to raise money, the Big Give is there to double it!