A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas reveals 'difficult' moments after freezing eggs

Scarlette Douglas has spoken openly about the process of freezing her eggs, saying it was the "best thing" she'd ever done, despite a "difficult" experience following the procedure.

In a new interview with The Mirror, the 37-year-old opened up about her initial reservations over documenting her experience, calling it a "private matter". However, due to her public profile, she realised her responsibility to raise "awareness, especially within the Black community, because we don't really talk about medical issues that much".

"So as a Black female, I guess I took it upon myself to document it," she told the publication. "It was the 19th of March last year, when I had my eggs out, so nearly a whole year."

"It was two days before the Ideal Home Show and I'm not going to lie, it was a very difficult two days of the show because of everything I had just been through."

Speaking of the benefits of the decision, she continued: "It means that I can continue focusing on my career. I can be over in Los Angeles and not have to stress that I need to find a husband really quickly and I need to find a man so I can have a child.

"It just means now I can breathe. I can settle down a little bit. And then when the right time comes, I know my eggs are there and I can try going through the next process, and the next step is to actually have children."

Scarlette has regularly used her platform to spread positivity. She spoke to HELLO! in 2023 in order to highlight the importance of every woman believing in themselves and celebrating their own beauty.

"I really struggled with body image and dysmorphia, and I've had eating disorders," she told us. "I'm finally at a point where I love myself inside out."

"We, as women, look outwardly so much. We're always looking on Instagram or TikTok at these perfect people that aren't perfect, and all these people do is airbrush or use filters. Instead, take a moment every day to look in the mirror and actually appreciate your body and what has been created in you."

She added: "It was having to watch myself on television. I came from a dancing background, and you’ve got to be thin, and everybody has got to look the same.

"I was never going to look the same as anybody else because, as a Black female, I'm curvy. I'm not going to have the same shape as my white friends."