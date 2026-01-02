Clare Balding's famous father who shaped her career passes away aged 87

Clare Balding's famous sports star father Ian Balding has reportedly died aged 87. Ian was a retired horse trainer who notably trained the 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef.

"We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away," the Park House Stables confirmed the news on Instagram. "A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman. He will be greatly missed by all at Park House."

Before his success as a trainer, Ian was a Cheltenham Festival-winning rider. Along with the legendary Mill Reef, Ian had trained horses for the late Queen Elizabeth II. He retired in 2002 and handed over his license to his son, Andrew, who has since taken over the reins and had his own success as a horse trainer.

A love of horse riding clearly runs in the family, with his daughter Clare growing up as an amateur jockey and going on to work as a broadcaster covering the sport.

© Getty Images Ian Balding pictured in 2015

A family love of horses

Before she was a broadcaster, Clare grew up watching horses and was a leading amateur flat jockey and Champion Lady Rider in 1990. “We had a happy and fun childhood. It was wild and rural, and we were constantly riding and falling off - trying, in fact, to fall off a hundred times as that is what dad said we had to do to be proper jockeys," Clare wrote about being raised around horses for Sheer Luxe.

In an exclusive chat with HELLO! in September 2025, Clare opened up about her upbringing before the publication of her debut novel, Pastures New, which includes the story of a fictional racehorse trainer.

© Getty Images for British Champio Clare Balding attends the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 21, 2023 in Ascot, England.

Clare told us some of her realist memories are of watching horses being exercised on the Hampshire Downs and listening to their “thundering hooves on the gallops”. The broadcaster shared how walking and a connection to nature helped her creative process for her book.

"I’d write some chunks and my reward for getting to a certain number of words would be to go for a walk. I was struggling for quite a long time with my heroine, Alex. And I walked and walked and then thought, 'right, I now know what matters to her.' "

Ian's royal connection

© George W. Hales/Fox Photos/Getty Images Ian Balding pictured standing to the right of Queen Elizabeth II

Among Ian's clients was none other than the late Queen Elizabeth II. The horse trainer won the 1974 Musidora Stakes at York with the late monarch's horse, Escorial.

Clare opened up to us about the royal family's love and knowledge of horses. According to the broadcaster, Prince William is a "seriously good rider" and is sure the younger royals are being taught how to ride as well.

Speaking of the royal family and the Queen's support of horse racing, Clare revealed: "The one thing they really want to do, as the late Queen nearly did, is win the Derby at Epsom." She continued: "As someone who’s been on the board at Epsom for many years, that is something I’d love to see. It would be wonderful."