Clare Balding and wife Alice left broken-hearted by devastating news The couple's pet dog Archie has passed away after 15 years

Clare Balding has announced the sad death of her 'beloved' pet dog Archie.

Taking to Instagram, the broadcaster shared several pictures of Archie and wrote: "I am so sad to tell you that our beloved Archie has walked his last walk. @alicearnold1 and I are broken-hearted but grateful to him for the joy he gave us, the places he took us and the friends he brought us. We miss him so much. RIP Archie 2005-2020."

The beautiful snaps are close-up images of the couple's Tibetan Terrier, as well as a lovely snap of both Clare and Alice walking along him in a park.

Clare was soon flooded with hundreds of comments from followers who wished the duo well following the devastating loss.

The 49-year-old has always been a dog-lover and earlier this year she launched a new podcast, Dogcast, to celebrate the UK's love of dogs.

The show features Clare travelling around the UK in search of powerful and personal dog-related stories. Speaking to Country Living earlier this year she opened up about Archie and their special connection.

The presenter has said they are both 'broken-hearted'

"Archie will be 15 on 15th March," she said. "We've had him since he was a puppy and now he's an old man. He is very much the boss of the house. His grandfather was Fabulous Willie, who won Crufts in 2007."

Speaking about how she dealt with the tragic loss of her other dog Percy, Clare added: "My father wrote me a very good letter after Percy got killed and he said 'you can't replace him but you can fill the hole he has left'. I couldn't bear coming downstairs in the morning to an empty house and not having a reason to go for a walk every day.

"We got Archie fairly soon afterwards and I'm so glad we did. I think it will be different when Archie's time comes because he's so much older and has been part of our lives for 15 years. We have photos and pictures of him all over the house so he will always be with us. I suspect we will have a gap before we think about getting another dog."