'Inspiring' TikTok activist Shirley Raines dies at age 58: cause of death and celebrity tributes

Celebrities including Lizzo, Eva Mendes, and Queen Latifah are mourning after the death of Shirley Raines, a 58-year-old activist who was known for distributing resources such as food and hygiene products to the unhoused population in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Shirley, a mother of six, was the founder of Beauty 2 The Streetz, and the organization confirmed her tragic passing on January 28, 2026.

© FilmMagic Shirley Raines was the recipient of the 2021 Hero of the Year award

Statement on Shirley Raines' death

"It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that Beauty 2 The Streetz announces the passing of our beloved CEO and founder, Shirley Raines, affectionately known to so many as Ms. Shirley," the statement read.

"Ms. Shirley dedicated her life to serving others and made an immeasurable impact on homeless communities throughout Los Angeles and Nevada. Through her tireless advocacy, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment, she used her powerful media platform to amplify the voices of those in need and to bring dignity, resources, and hope to some of the most underserved populations."

The non-profit continued: "This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service. Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched."

Celebrity tributes

"I'm shattered. Shattered. Miss Shirley and I would text every year around September -it was a sensitive month for her. This can’t be true. Please update us with information. We’re all devastated. Just devastated. Please update. Love to you all," commented Eva Mendes on the Instagram post.

Lizzo was also among those who were in shock, writing: "My heart! I can’t believe this."

© Getty Images for CNN. A WarnerMe CNN Hero Shirley and Niecy Nash in 2021

"NOOOOOOOO WHAT THE HECK !??? NOT MISS SHIRLEY!!! DANG ITTTTT IM PISSED !!!! We love you queen! Thank you thank you thank you," commented SZA, while Queen Latifah shared: "It was so beautiful and inspiring to watch you move!!"

Tennis player Coco Gauff commented: "I'm so sad to hear this… may she rest in peace."

Shirley's cause

Shirley began working with various non-profits and the unhoused after the death of her son. She learned that the women she was helping were also interested in makeup and hair, items that can become "a small escape from this terrible reality they're living in".

"They look in the mirror and see something other than homelessness. It just brings them back to who they were," Shirley once told ABC7.

© Getty Images for Allure Makeup and hair products can become "a small escape from this terrible reality they're living in".

"I soon understood we needed to change the narrative of what 'homeless' means," Shirley told People in 2020. "Just because they're without a home does not mean they're without love. They are homeless, but a lot of them are not jobless. A lot of them are not kidless, phoneless or familyless. There are many levels of poverty as there are many levels of wealth."

In 2021, she was honored as CNN's Hero of the Year.

"This surely hasn’t been easy. I stand before you today a very broken woman," she said in her acceptance speech. "I am a mother without a son and there are a lot of people in the streets that are without a mother, and I feel like it’s a fair exchange. I'm here for them."

© Getty Images for CNN. A WarnerMe Shirley accepts the 2021 Hero of the Year Award from Anderson Cooper and Kelly Ripa

Shirley's cause of death

Shirley's sister Shelia told People that Shirley's youngest daughter called the late activist several times on January 27 but that after no response, she visited her home in Henderson, Nevada, where there was no answer at the door.

"Shirley’s daughter drove to her home and 'waited and waited,' even throwing rocks at her window to get a response," reported People.

The police were then called for a wellness check, and Shirley was discovered "unresponsive" on her bed. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Shirley's last post

Shirley's last post was shared on Monday, January 26, and it was a video from inside her car. The footage showed her handing out bags of food – "juice, chips, candy, hot dogs, and ketchup, it's all beef hot dogs from Costco" – to those in need.

Revealing her generous spirit, she called the men "kings" and thanked them for their manners as they accepted the resources.