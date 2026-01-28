Gene Hackman's $6 million Santa Fe home sold in just 11 days following tragic double death

Gene Hackman's Santa Fe home has sold just 11 days after being listed by Sotheby's International Realty, following the deaths of the actor and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, in February 2025.

The mansion, which was initially listed for $6.25 million, sits on 53 acres of land and was built up by Gene and Betsy in the '90s. It features six bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home, a lap pool, a hot tub, a library, an artist's studio and a putting green.

Realtor Tara S. Earley spoke to The Wall Street Journal about the house's sad history and the process of putting it on the market. "There will be some buyers that are just averse to purchasing a property where a death has occurred," Tara said.

© Getty Images Gene and Betsy were found inside the home on February 26, 2025

"There are other buyers for whom that doesn't matter. We are selling the property on its virtues and all of the positives. We just priced it based on what we felt was the fair market value."

According to the publication, Gene and Betsy's personal belongings were completely removed from the home before it was listed. The pair were found dead inside the Santa Fe mansion on February 26, 2025, with Betsy located in the bathroom and Gene in the mudroom.

One of their three dogs, Zinna, was found dead in a crate near her body, with investigators ruling that the pooch likely passed away due to dehydration and starvation.

© Getty Images Gene's home was bought in just 11 days

After extensive investigation, authorities concluded that Betsy, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which is a rare and severe respiratory disease transmitted by rodents, often via their droppings or urine. Authorities believe that Betsy passed away a week before her husband, 95, who suffered from advanced Alzheimer's disease.

He died of severe heart disease and high blood pressure, with his pacemaker showing activity for the final time on February 17. The two-time Oscar winner, who was previously married to Faye Maltese and shared three children with her, married pianist Betsy in 1991.

The duo settled down in the mansion in Santa Fe and worked closely with architects Harry Daple and Stephen Samuelson to bring their vision for the home to life. "The house was horrible. It was a 1950s block building that had sat empty and had deteriorated," Stephen told Architectural Digest in 1990. "But it was a great site, and the foundation had been well placed on the land." He went on to describe the home as "massive and cozy at the same time".

© Getty Images Gene and Betsy settled down in the home in the '90s

"I wanted a big room with a great-hall feeling, with other rooms opening off it, not closed off with a lot of walls," Gene said. "It's totally different from my other houses." Gene is best known for his starring roles in The French Connection, Bonnie & Clyde, Unforgiven, Superman and The Royal Tenenbaums. He is survived by his three children, Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 63, and Leslie, 59.

© Sygma via Getty Images He is survived by his three chidlren

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy," said his daughters in a joint statement.

"He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us, he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."