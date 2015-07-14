White Chocolate Pots De Creme

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

1¼ cups heavy cream

3½ oz white chocolate, chopped

1 vanilla bean, pod split open, seeds scraped out and reserved

1/3 cup sugar

3 large egg yolks

1½ cups hot water

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the cream in a small saucepan over medium heat just until it begins to simmer. Remove the pan from the heat and add the chocolate, the vanilla pod (cut in half to fit, if necessary) and the vanilla seeds. Let steep at least 10 minutes. Remove the vanilla bean (set it aside for another use or discard it), and whisk the cream mixture to blend it well. In a small heat-proof mixing bowl, whisk the sugar and egg yolks together until the yolks are pale yellow and frothy. Slowly whisk the cream mixture into the egg yolks. Whisk continuously until combined. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into another bowl. Divide equally among six ½-cup ramekins. Place a kitchen towel or a rack in the bottom of a 6-quart slow cooker and add the hot water. Gently place the ramekins in the slow cooker. If necessary, add more hot water so that it reaches halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cook on high for 1½ hours. Carefully remove the pots de crème from the slow cooker and transfer them to a baking sheet. Place them in the refrigerator to cool. Once cooled, they can be covered with plastic wrap and stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Allow the pots de crème to come near to room temperature before serving.

“I’m still trying to take the intimidation factor out of cooking,” Emeril Lagasse tells Hello! Canada. His latest cause: to showcase the versatility of kitchen tools. In his 18th cookbook, Emeril’s Cooking With Power, he shares 100-plus recipes for the slow cooker, multi cooker, pressure cooker and deep fryer that are easy and surprising. Don’t have one of these kitchen time savers? No worries – Emeril includes a handy buying guide. – Chris Daniels