Florida Grapefruit Shortcakes

Chef Lynn Crawford has made very clear her love of cooking for the seasons and using local ingredients. From appearances as a Food Network personality to her restaurant Ruby Watchco (at which a unique, of-the-moment menu changes each night), she’s all about what’s fresh. And speaking of fresh, Chef Lynn is a big fan of using Florida grapefruits to carry us through spring with lighter dishes that boast tangy, loud flavours. “I cook with the seasons, I cook with ingredients, I cook for the people I’ve invited over, but I like when people participate," she says. These shortcakes are a great way to get friends and family involved – prepare the cakes, curd and toppings and let guests build their own!

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

2 cups (500 mL) all purpose flour

¼ cup (60 mL) granulated sugar

2 ½ tsp (12 mL) baking powder

½ tsp (2 mL) each baking soda and salt

6 tbsp (90 mL) chilled unsalted butter, cut into ½ inch (1 cm) pieces

1 cup (250 mL) cold buttermilk (approx)

Egg wash (see tips)



Grapefruit Curd: 4 egg yolks

2 tbsp (30 mL) grapefruit zest

¼ cup (60 mL) grapefruit juice

5 tbsp (75 mL) lemon juice

½ cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

Pinch salt

½ tsp (2 mL) vanilla extract

¼ cup (60 mL) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces



Whipped cream (see tips)

2 Florida ruby red grapefruits, segmented

Icing sugar (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Grapefruit Curd: Whisk together yolks, grapefruit rind and juice, lemon juice, sugar, salt and vanilla in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of the spoon, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and add butter, one piece at a time, stirring until smooth. Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap directly on surface; refrigerate until cold. Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, soda and salt in large bowl. Cut in butter until fine meal forms. Drizzle in enough buttermilk to bind dough. Turn out onto floured surface and knead gently until combined. Pat out dough to 3/4 inch (2 cm) thick. With round cookie cutter, cut out 3 inch (7.5 cm) biscuits. Gather scraps and cut out more biscuits. Place on parchment paper lined baking sheet and brush with egg wash. Bake in preheated 400 °F (200 °C) oven for about 15 minutes or until golden. Split biscuits in half and spoon bottom half with Grapefruit curd. Place grapefruit segments over top and dollop with whipped cream. Cover with top and sprinkle with icing sugar if desired.

Tips: