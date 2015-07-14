Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes With Marshmallows And Pecans

Image: The Best of Rose Reisman/Whitecap

Serves 12

INGREDIENTS

1½ cups reduced-fat ricotta cheese

½ cup softened reduced-fat cream cheese

½ cup reduced-fat sour cream

1 large egg

¾ cup granulated sugar

3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1½ tbsp all-purpose flour

1/3 cup miniature marshmallows

3 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 tbsp finely chopped toasted pecans

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners. Combine the ricotta, cream cheese, sour cream, egg, sugar, cocoa and flour in a food processor. Purée until smooth. Divide the mixture among the prepared muffin cups. Set the muffin tin in a larger pan. Pour enough hot water into the pan to come halfway up the sides of the muffin cups. Bake in the centre of the oven for 20 minutes. Remove and sprinkle the marshmallows, chocolate chips and nuts evenly over the cheesecakes. Return to the oven and bake for 5 minutes longer or until the marshmallows and chocolate chips begin to melt. Remove the muffin tin from the water bath and cool on a rack. Chill well before removing the paper liners and serving.

Rose’s tip

If you don’t have mini marshmallows, use scissors to cut the large ones into small pieces.

Health tip

If you ever need a sweet treat without all the calories and fat, try ½ cup of mini marshmallows, which has only 100 calories and 0 grams of fat.

If you’ve resolved to eat better this year, then you’ll want to pick up this best-of-collection from Rose Reisman, who for more than 20 years has helped Canadians eat healthily. Her more than 16 cookbooks, catering business, and menu items at the Pickle Barrel restaurant chain prove that nutritious dishes can be packed with great taste. The Best of Rose Reisman also includes all-new recipes, along with her signature health tips. – Chris Daniels