Gordon Ramsay has announced some very exciting news

Gordon Ramsay has announced a special new project – and his daughter Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay is joining him too! The celebrity chef and his daughter are joining the This Morning team, as they launch a new mission to encourage youngsters to learn how to cook.

Called Big Chef, Little Chef, the series will see Gordon and Tilly travel the UK to host cooking masterclasses with children who have been nominated by their parents or families. Introducing the competition on Monday, Ruth Langsford explained: "There's a very special competition coming to This Morning this September. We are calling this Big Chef Little Chef... and we've noticed that we've given up teaching youngsters how to cook at school and probably at home as well, certainly not as much as we did as kids."

Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Tilly are hosting a new This Morning competition

Her husband Eamonn Holmes added: "But we are going to change that and encourage children across the country to learn how to cook, and who better to help us that these two…", before Gordon and Tilly appeared on screen.

"We are on a big mission to coach children across the country to learn how to cook. As a chef and dad, trust me, I know how important to learn the basics are of cooking," Gordon said, explaining why he wanted to get involved. Tilly added: "I'm lucky enough to learn from dad, even if cooking together can be a challenging experience!"

Tilly released her own cookbook in 2017

Gordon's youngest daughter is also a keen chef and has her own successful children's TV show – Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch – which focuses on her and her famous family during the summer holidays in Los Angeles, all while she cooks her favourite recipes for them all to enjoy. Tilly also released a cook book – Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover – in 2017.

The family are currently spending some time in Los Angeles during the summer holidays, where they have been seen hanging out with their close friends David and Victoria Beckham, and their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.