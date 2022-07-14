8 of the best bakeries in London to satisfy your cravings You won't leave these bakeries on an empty stomach...

Whether you are a lover of all things sweet or prefer the savouries, London is a goldmine when it comes to amazing bakeries. The city is brimming with incredible treats - you only need to know where to look.

MORE: 11 best things to do in London in July to soak up summer in the city

From award-winning doughnuts to handcrafted cookies and meringues, the options are endless. Check out our expert guide to the best bakeries and bread bakers in London.

Ole & Steen

Ole & Steen is a household name in Denmark, and they have since launched in London. They create a range of delicious, sweet treats for every outdoor Hygge moment that can be enjoyed individually or shared with others. Their latest treats include the Raspberry Marshmallow Whip: A pink, light and fluffy raspberry marshmallow on a marzipan base, which is covered in white chocolate and sprinkled with freeze-dried raspberries. It's the perfect treat to enjoy whilst on the move.

And for a taste of pure summer, look no further than the Strawberry Dream. A light white chocolate and lemon sponge, topped with a generous strawberry mousse, fresh raspberries, strawberries and of course, whipped cream and meringues. Available in both large and small portions, this is the perfect treat for picnics in the park. Alternatively, for something a little more indulgent, why not try the Strawberry Tart. It has a sweet shortcrust base dipped in silky dark chocolate and is topped with vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, and almonds!

Visit, oleandsteen.co.uk

Charles Artisan Bread

Charles Artisan Bread is a small micro bakery in Clapton, providing simple, honest and no-fuss freshly baked goods every day. Specialising in Danish artisan sourdough bread and pastries, each load and pastry is made with natural ingredients without additives. There's so much to pick from including Mini Focaccia, Vegan Almond Danish, Cardamom buns, Boller buns and Kanelsnurrer.

Visit, charlesartisanbread.co.uk

Blushing Cook

Created by ex-Le Gavroche pastry chef Sammi Gascoyne, Blushing Cook is beautiful treat for Londoners. Their special floral brownies are made with the finest ingredients and decorated with organically grown edible flowers grown in Devon - each one is completely unique. The beautiful indulgent, rich fudgy double chocolate brownies are hand-baked and made from 100% sustainable cocoa.

Sammi has combined her passion for baking, and all things floral to create truly unique brownies and biscuits decorated with edible flowers. She studied patisserie at Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School, worked at Le Gavroche as pastry chef, and for renowned cake designer Peggy Porschen. Her unique and delicious collections include themed brownies for special occasions, eg Baby Showers, Thank you Teacher, Birthdays etc and the range of floral designs are created by renowned illustrator Emma Block and decorated by hand with celebratory messages.

Visit, blushingcook.com

Crosstown

Crosstown is a scratch bakery in London specialising in sourdough doughnuts, small-batch ice cream, homemade cookies, extraordinary chocolate, and speciality coffee. The company, founded in 2014 by JP Then and Adam Wills, started as a street food stall and has since grown into an omnichannel retailer and currently has 27 sites across, a delivery hub in Cambridge, as well as online nationwide ordering, events, catering, and wholesale segments. They sell a delicious range of vegan sourdough doughnuts, made with alternative ingredients such as chia seeds, coconut butter and silken tofu.

In 2020, the brand extended its offering to include homemade cookies and ice cream. Crosstown Ice Cream is made in small batches, using traditional methods and the finest seasonal ingredients to develop real flavour and a smooth, silky finish. Each flavour can be paired with homemade toppings inspired by the brand's award-winning doughnuts or served with dairy or oat milk for a refreshing shake.

Visit, crosstown.co.uk

GAIL's

In the 1990s, Gail Mejia brought the best bakers in town together to bake for London's top chefs and restaurants. The first GAIL's bakery opened in London's Hampstead High Street in 2005. Today, they have 79 bakeries in neighbourhoods in and around London, Oxford, Brighton and beyond. They bake fresh, handmade bread, pastries and cakes every day, served with our carefully-sourced house blend specialty coffee.

This summer, GAIL's have launched their Picnic on the Green Hamper filled with delights including the Strawberry and Ricotta Cake, which is now available across bakeries. Freshly baked throughout the day the polenta & ricotta cake is topped with sliced fresh strawberries. Nothing says British summertime like strawberries. They team perfectly with the ricotta and polenta cake, for a light, summery sweet treat.

Visit, gailsbread.co.uk

Doughnut Time

Doughnut Time is a disruptive bakery brand paving the way for social-media led small-businesses. The Doughnut Time Creative Chefs draw inspiration from what's trending, celeb gossip and the latest buzz-worthy confectionary, to create an ever-changing menu. The hand-crafted doughnuts are made fresh daily by a team of doughnut designers who work around the clock to make the biggest and boldest doughnuts.

The London-famous doughnuts can be purchased from their 13 stores around the capital, as well as in Reading, Bracknell, Basingstoke and Wokingham, and online with nationwide next-day delivery! Expect a colourful selection of ginormous doughnuts, a vast Vegan range and Baked, their gluten-free collection made in a dedicated kitchen!

Visit, doughnuttime.co.uk

Patisserie Valerie

One of Britain's best-loved bakeries, Patisserie Valerie - which was founded in 1926 by Theophile Vermeirsch - is known for its signature cakes, pastries, afternoon teas, and fresh artisan sandwiches, wraps. All products are lovingly handmade by a highly skilled bakery team using traditional baking methods and fresh, quality ingredients. Patisserie Valerie also offers a selection of its famous cakes and gateaux for nationwide delivery, including the new Ice Cream Cone Drip Cake.

Beautifully iced and exquisitely flavoured, this summer, Patisserie Valerie is here to elevate those all-important summer celebrations with its new luxury Signature Collection of cakes. With seven impressive handmade designs, from modern ombre effect to showstopping two-tier rosette cakes, there’s something for every special occasion, including weddings, birthdays, baby showers and garden parties. Each cake within the Signature Collection can be ordered with vanilla sponge with a strawberry compote filling, or chocolate sponge with a chocolate cream filling. For a complete celebration in a box, include free personalised inscription, or add glitter cake toppers, candles or balloons.

Visit, patisserie-valerie.co.uk

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is one of the most coveted brands in the world thanks to their Original Glazed recipe. Vernon Rudolph bought a secret yeast raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans French chef, and began selling its Krispy Kreme doughnuts on 13 July 1937 to local grocery stores in North Carolina. The delicious scents of cooking doughnuts drifted into the streets, and passersby stopped to ask if they could buy hot doughnuts. So he cut a hole in an outside wall and started selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk. And this month, Krispy Kreme is encouraging doughnut-lovers to celebrate their 85th birthday with friends, family, colleagues and loved ones by dropping the price of ANY of their dozens to just £8.50 on 15 July – a birthday party can't get much sweeter!

The dough-lightful deal, which can be enjoyed in every Krispy Kreme retail shop, includes the Original Glazed Dozen, Hot Original Glazed Dozen and the Sharer Dozen and all consumers need to do is wish Krispy Kreme staff a Happy 85th Birthday; but the celebration doesn’t end there. Fans can also choose their 12 favourite doughnuts and make a Choose Your Own Dozen for nearly half the price so that everyone in the group can enjoy the a-glaze-ing milestone with their desired doughnut – the birthday gift from Krispy Kreme that keeps on giving!

Visit, krispykreme.co.uk

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.