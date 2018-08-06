Here’s how you can have afternoon tea with the Queen You can *almost* pretend it’s Buckingham Palace...

If you’ve always dreamed of enjoying a cuppa with the Queen but still haven’t received an invitation, then here’s your reason to start planning a trip to London. Unfortunately, not quite to Buckingham Palace, but if you head to Madame Tussauds, you can have the ultimate royal experience - afternoon tea with none other than Queen Elizabeth herself. Although your royal guest may only be a waxwork, it does mean that you don’t need to swot up on whether to stick your pinky finger out and how to pronounce ‘scone’ beforehand.

The waxwork looks so realistic, you can definitely get away with fooling your friends with a few selfies

MORE: You can now get afternoon tea at IKEA and the price will blow your mind

Madame Tussauds has recreated a true Royal Garden Party, which is where you can enjoy afternoon tea between your star-studded day out of mingling with the other A-list waxworks. The garden even has immersive sounds and effects so you can truly feel like you’re at the palace, and the entire tea includes sandwiches, cakes, and freshly baked scones. It’s up to you to work out whether jam or cream goes on first - as Her Majesty will obviously be watching…

The tea itself looks undeniably delicious too - what a treat!

RELATED: Prince Charles reignite the age-old debate - jam or cream first?

The package costs just £15, and if you want a glass of bubbly, you can upgrade for an extra £6. Because, of course, it’s only on very special occasions that you get to hang out with Her Majesty, so why not make the most of it? All you need to do is book online and choose a timeslot to correspond with your visit to the rest of Madame Tussauds. If you love an afternoon tea anyway, then there’s no better way to enjoy it than with an extra royal guest - plus you won’t even have to share your sandwiches.

MORE: For other quirky afternoon teas, check out this Harry Potter themed one