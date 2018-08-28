Victoria Beckham tucks into an indulgent lunch you'd never expect her to have What a combination!

Victoria Beckham has proven she lets her healthy lifestyle slip from time to time after tucking into an indulgent – and unusual – lunch on bank holiday Monday. The fashion designer gave a glimpse at her "perfect" lunch in an Instagram post, and fans will no doubt be surprised to see that it comprised of some sweet treats and a bottle of red wine.

"Perfect lunch for two! What a combination!" Victoria captioned the post, which showed a box of Nutella B-ready bars alongside a tin of caviar, a bowl of berries and a bottle of red wine. The unusual combination was a far cry from the nutritious meals we typically see the health-conscious star share on social media, although Victoria and her husband David Beckham are both known to be partial to a glass of fine red wine.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her unusual lunch combination on Monday

Victoria's strict diet typically sees her consume apple cider vinegar, her homemade equivalent, which she calls Cacao Crunch cereal, and giving them a selection of seeds soaked in organic Aminos as a healthy after-school snack.

Victoria is known for her healthy lifestyle

The 44-year-old has a committed approach to exercise too, and told The Guardian that she loves to spend an hour on the treadmill each morning, saying that she finds it empowering. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time. It's not just about how it makes you look," Victoria said. "It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It’s a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

