Enticing food and drink launches in 2026 – including Five Guys' burger switch-up

With a full year ahead of us, there are plenty of things to look forward to. New places we will explore, new people we will meet, and for the foodies among us, the new food we have yet to try!

That's why we're bringing you a rundown of all the latest food and drink launches of 2026. Here, the HELLO! team will keep you updated on the latest offerings on the food and drink scene, from indulgent sweet treats to lunchtime bites, as well as sharing our honest opinions after we have tasted them ourselves.

Honi Poke

Best known for its fresh poke bowls, Honi Poke has expanded its lunchtime offering with the launch of four brand-new ramen bowls - and we were excited to try them. The new ramen range is impressively varied, spanning rich, creamy broths and lighter, umami-forward options, all finished with generous toppings.

Standouts include the Shoyu Paitan Beef Ramen, a deeply savoury broth topped with tender brisket, narutomaki, bok choi and a Mayak egg, and the Gochujang Prawns Ramen made with a gochujang-spiced base. For chicken lovers, the Paitan Chicken Ramen is perfect, while the Miso Shoyu Tofu Ramen offers a lighter yet flavour-packed vegetarian option with organic tofu, edamame and miso.

Honi Poke's ramen bowls work just as well for a tasty weekday lunch as they do for a cosy night in — making them a welcome new contender on London's lunch scene.

Five Guys

Let's be honest, when you think of Five Guys, "healthy choice" isn't usually the first thing that comes to mind. But in 2026, the burger giant is proving that flavour and balance don't have to be mutually exclusive, and we were pleasantly surprised by just how satisfying its Lettuce Wrap really is.

We tried the new Lettuce Wrap and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bundle, which Five Guys has been spotlighting on social media. Instead of the usual bun, the burger is wrapped in crisp lettuce, keeping all the signature Five Guys tastiness while cutting back on carbs. It's fully customisable too, so I piled mine high with tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions, a small patty, green peppers and grilled mushrooms - proof that "lighter" doesn't mean boring.

The whole meal clocks in at just 246 calories. Paired with an ice-cold Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, it felt like a treat without the post-burger regret. At £10, it's a surprisingly good-value option for anyone trying to stay on track - whether you're calorie-conscious, low-carb or simply want something satisfying without overdoing it.