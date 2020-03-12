Celebrity chef Michel Roux has died aged 79, his family have confirmed. The French-born restaurateur passed away on Wednesday night surrounded by his family at home in Bray, Berkshire, after battling a long-standing lung condition. A statement from the late star's son Alain and daughters Francine and Christine on behalf of the family said: "It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE."

Michel Roux has passed away at the age of 79

They added: "The family would like to thank everyone for their support during his illness. While many of you will share our great sense of loss, we request privacy for the family at this difficult time. We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we're so proud of all he's achieved.

"A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake. For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm. But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds. Michel's star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow."

TV chef James Martin and First Dates star Fred Sirieix led heartfelt tributes to the legendary restaurateur. "Broken and so sad to let you know we have lost a legend and me a friend... words cannot describe what this man did for me in my life... he taught, he listened, he advised and he strengthened every part of what I do... Michel I love you, always have and always will," tweeted James. "Take care my friend and I will see you soon." Candice Brown remarked: "The chef world has truly lost a legend. One of very very best #michelroux thoughts are with his family."

Broken and so sad to let you know we have lost a legend and me a friend...words cannot describe what this man did for me in my life...he taught, he listened, he advised and he strengthened every part of what I do...Michel I love you, always have and always will... pic.twitter.com/BPhNiixPaE — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 12, 2020

"RIP #MichelRoux You and your brother Albert changed the face of gastronomy, eating out and the world of restaurants in the UK," wrote Fred. "Every professional in this country are a proud descendant of your heritage. We owe you. Thank you #legend." Raymond Blanc added: "@MICHELRoux and Albert were the pioneers who first changed the whole gastronomy in UK .They taught and passed on their knowledge to hundreds of British craftsmen/women. There is so much respect for what he did. Love to the whole roux family."

Piers Morgan also expressed his sadness, saying: "RIP Michel Roux, 79. One of the world's greatest chefs & a wonderful character with a passion for food only matched by his passion for life. The Queen loved his cooking, which says it all. Thanks for all the fabulous meals, Michel!" Saturday Kitchen released a statement, which read: "With deepest sadness we tribute the incomparable Michel Roux. Always in our #SaturdayKitchen family, Cactus are privileged to have made many other series with him over the years. We'll show a special homage on SK, but nothing can truly do justice - he defines the word legend."

