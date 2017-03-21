James Martin to be replaced by Matt Tebbutt as new Saturday Kitchen host

Matt Tebbutt has been named as the new regular host of BBC One's Saturday Kitchen. The celebrity chef, 43, has hosted the series a few times after previous presenter James Martin quit the show last year after 10 years in the role. In a response to a fan's comment, the official Saturday Kitchen Twitter account wrote: "You'll be pleased to hear that you'll be seeing a lot more of @matt_tebbutt as soon he will be hosting every other week!"

Along with other famous TV chefs including Michel Roux Jr, Tom Kerridge, Lorraine Pascale and John Torode, 44-year-old Matt has been fronting the series every five to six weeks since last April. Other television credits include Channel 4's Food Unwrapped, and the BBC's The Great British Menu and Great British Food Revival as well as Good Food channel's Market Kitchen. Shortly after the news was announced, former Great British Bake-Off winner Nadiya Hussain congratulated the star.

Matt Tebbutt has been named the new regular host of Saturday Kitchen

Fans of the popular cooking show were quick to share their delight, with one Twitter follower writing: "Delighted that @matt_tebbutt will be presenting @SaturdayKitchen every week! Definitely the best since the lovely @jamesmartinchef left." Another remarked: "@matt_tebbutt Congratulations onwards to glory #Saturdaykitchenlive you should team up with @ChefGalton it would be #TVgold well done." One fan said: "@matt_tebbutt I'm so happy as I always thought you were the best presenter since James...well done and look forward to seeing more of you."

James Martin quit the show last year after 10 years in the role

Former host James, 44, fronted the show for a decade before leaving viewers devastated after he announced his departure in February last year. During a recent appearance Good Morning Britain, the TV star explained how it was down to the sudden death of a stranger which had made him consider his position. "I was chatting to him and he stood up on stage and collapsed and passed away in front of me," he explained to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. He added: "That was just over a year ago and that was the decision to change. I look back at all the work I'd done, I'd done like four days off that year and five days off the year before and I thought something's got to change. And that was partly the reason why I gave up the Saturday Morning show."