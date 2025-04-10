Nutrition expert reveals why you should ditch the magnesium supplements for these 7 everyday foods 

When looking for ways to live a healthier life, many of us are faced with fad diets and fitness trends that leave us feeling bewildered. Though fitness is a key element to looking and feeling fit and well, food – and the nutrient value it offers – is vital to a sound night's sleep that helps us feel alert and on top of our game throughout the day.

© Getty Magnesium-rich foods contribute to a better night's sleep

As the weather warms up, we look forward to a healthy dose of Vitamin D, but the nutrient that we look forward to gaining from days spent lapping up the sun isn't the only way to feel bright. Magnesium is a multitasking mineral that supports over 300 biochemical reactions in the body, from muscle and nerve function to energy production, and blood sugar regulation. It also contributes to a better night's sleep as it helps calm the nervous system.

"Magnesium is fundamental for the convertion of essential amino acid thrypophan into seratonin, the happy hormone, and then into melatonin, sleepy hormone," nutritionist Lucia Stansbie tells HELLO!.



Though taking supplements is an option, more affordably, we can get magnesium through the food we eat. Join HELLO! in discovering the foods containing magnesium that will help you feel rested and ready for the day ahead.

Pumpkin seeds

© Getty Pumpkin seeds can be added to your breakfast

An easy addition to oatmeal, salads, or in a bowl with dried fruit, pumpkin seeds measured to a one-ounce serving contains an incredible 150mg of magnesium. The seeds are also rich in antioxidants and zinc, making them a great all-around snack for immune health.

Almonds

© istock Almonds are a great addition to dinners or as a snack

Like pumpkin seeds, almonds are a versatile food that can be eaten alone or blended into smoothies or sprinkled over rice dishes. Almonds deliver 76mg of magnesium per ounce, plus healthy fats, protein, and vitamin E, while also balancing your blood sugar – another key player in restful sleep.

Spinach

© Getty Spinach can be added to pasta dishes or curries

Leafy greens are known for their magnesium levels. One cup of cooked spinach contains about 157mg of magnesium and can be added to curries, pasta dishes or in your morning omelette.

Dark chocolate

© Getty Dark chocolate is one of the healthiest snacks

Eating healthily does not have to mean depriving yourself of sweet treats. One ounce of high-quality dark chocolate provides around 64mg of magnesium and can be eaten in the evening as a guilt-free dessert or melted over porridge in the morning.

Black beans

© Getty Black beans can be added to chilli or a burrito

Though not the most glamorous element of a meal, black beans offer 120mg of magnesium per cooked cup when added to your favourite chili or grain bowl. They are also packed with fibre, helping to keep your blood sugar stable overnight and, in turn, helping you to sleep through.

Avocados

© Getty Avocados are a great source of natural fat that is essential to our diet

We all love guacamole with our tacos or on toast with a poached egg on top. They are not just a delicious addition to lunches and dinners, but rich in magnesium. One medium avocado delivers about 58mg of magnesium while containing healthy monounsaturated fats, fibre, and potassium. These nutrients work together to support a healthy heart, reduce inflammation, and regulate the nervous system – all of which can contribute to better sleep and lower stress levels.

Quinoa and brown rice

© Getty Images Quinoa is full of fibre that will keep you full

Simply swapping out white rice or pasta for quinoa or brown rice will instantly increase your magnesium intake. One cup of cooked quinoa contains 118mg, and brown rice offers 84mg. They also provide complex carbs, keeping you fuller for longer.