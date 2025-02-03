Travis Kelce's game day diet for the Super Bowl — plus Taylor Swift's specialty he can't resist

Travis Kelce is returning to the Super Bowl for a fourth time this Sunday, February 9, to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end is hoping to win a fifth Super Bowl for his team at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and is fueling up for the big day.

But there's no Super Bowl victory without a healthy and hearty diet befitting an NFL star, and Travis has made no secret of some of his favorite game day picks.

Take a look below at what the Chiefs athlete has said about his diet ahead of the Super Bowl, and where his girlfriend Taylor Swift might come in…

What is Travis' pregame meal?

While the Chiefs' fridges are always stocked with goodies ranging from pasta to steak to sandwiches, plus the occasional sweet treat, Travis' pregame meal has remained the same since he joined the team in 2013.

Travis may have professed a love for BBQ since a child, but as he told InsideHook in 2022: "I love BBQ, but every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I've been on the Chiefs."

© Getty Images The Super Bowl winner's favorite pregame meal? French toast and strawberries

After protein loading over the course of the season with the help of family friend and dedicated chef, KuEatsFresh founder Kumar Ferguson, the tight end prefers to head into the game with a boost of carbs and sugar.

He told Men's Journal in 2020: "On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game. If I can, I'll have a breakfast type of meal, since a lot of our games are from 12-4 in the afternoon."

"Sometimes you might get lunch, but it's mostly breakfast. For me, I have to grab some French toast, get my blood sugar going, get some carbs in. I'm big on French toast. Always eat that at the teams' pregame meal."

© Getty Images "I have to grab some French toast, get my blood sugar going, get some carbs in. I'm big on French toast. Always eat that at the teams' pregame meal."

What is his daily diet like?

Kumar told Startland News, per E!, that while Travis isn't a huge fan of vegetables, he finds other ways to get around it as long as they fulfil his nutritional needs.

"Everything about Travis' diet and what we do is intentional," he explained while also factoring in his entire family's love for a good pizza or BBQ. "Everything is for fuel, for comfort, hydration, nutrition."

© Shutterstock Travis is heading back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time

"There is purpose behind every dish. You go into the grocery store with that mindset. You go into the kitchen with that mindset. You put that intention into the food and then you hope that it translates to optimized health."

What is Travis' favorite treat from Taylor?

While Taylor has often shared insight into her skills as a baker, it turns out that her boyfriend gets the most out of it as well, according to former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar.

© X/Twitter Taylor is a known baker and has often shared photos of her sweet confections

"Taylor is so nice. She comes in by herself, and she's so cool," Bernie revealed on the Tobin and Leroy Show in 2023, just a few months after the couple's romance went public. "She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal."

Travis confirmed as much last year at a press conference when asked about nights cooking with Taylor. While he chose to keep details of their date nights private, he did confess: "Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll."