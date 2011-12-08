'Killer heels that don't kill your feet': Cheryl unveils shoe collection

At 5ft 3in, she is a big fan of towering heels that give her a boost.



But Cheryl Cole knows that 6-inch stilettos are not for everyone, something she has proven with her debut collection of heels in collaboration with Stylistpick.com.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY





The popstar has described her nine pairs, priced from £79.90 to £119.85 as “killer shoes that don’t kill your feet”.



“I wanted each girl to have something she could relate to, whatever she does, or however she feels,” she said.



"We're all different, we all have different jobs. I really do feel that there is something for everyone here."



Focusing on comfort and versatility, the capsule collection boasts styles for every occasion including smart daywear, casual weekend items and red carpet worthy pieces.

VIEW GALLERY





One black shoe boot, which features leopard print detailing, is titled RiRi, inspired by superstar Rihanna who Cheryl once described as her 'girl crush'.



And she's named a pair of the flat boots 'Byker Grove' in a nod to her hometown, Newcastle.



www.stylistpick.com