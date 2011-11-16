Versace for H&M: The golden rules to grab yourself some magical fashion

Prepare yourselves, ladies – the day has nearly arrived.



On Thursday, the public will be able to get their hands on luxe for less as the Versace for H&M collection officially launches.



And excitement is mounting. Selfridges in London has predicted that keen shoppers will be camping out overnight in order to be one of the first in line.





And, if other high street/designer collaborations are anything to go by, it is highly likely that the collection will be sold out before the day is through.



To avoid the chaos that erupted when Lanvin for H&M launched, rules have been issued which offer everyone a fair chance to grab something before it goes.



Ensuring you are fully prepped, here are the rules of the proceedings for fashion fans.



Guidelines for shopping the Verasce for H&M collection



The first 280 in line will receive one of 14 different coloured bracelets, 20 people for each bracelet colour. On the bracelet you will be given a specific time for shopping in our designated area. When your time slot arrives, you will enter the designated area to shop for 15 minutes.



If you are not one of the first 280 in line, you will of course have the opportunity to shop from the men’s collection or within H&M. When the 14 groups have finished their shopping we will open up the women’s collection to all customers.



To make sure as many customers as possible are able to buy from the Versace for H&M collection, there is a shopping limit. Every customer can buy from the entire collection, but with a limit of purchasing a maximum of two pieces per product, ie. not more than two sizes (shoes/garments) or pieces (accessories) per product per customer. Your place in line does not guarantee any items from the Versace for H&M collection



Good luck and happy shopping!