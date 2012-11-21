Miranda Kerr replaces Kate Moss as new face of Mango

She is hot news in the modelling industry, with handfuls of high-profile campaigns under her belt – not to mention a highly coveted pair of Victoria's Secret angel wings – and a number seven spot on Forbes' 2012 highest-earning model list.



And things are only getting better for Miranda Kerr, who has just been announced as the new face of Spanish high street retailer Mango's spring/summer 2013 campaign, taking over from supermodel Kate Moss.

The Australian beauty has already taken part in the shoot, and the brand – who are undoubtedly delighted to have Miranda on board – have unveiled two teaser snaps from the session, which was shot by renowned fashion photography duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.



In the images, the 29-year-old is seen playfully pouting and posing as she shows off her incredible physique in a white blazer over black and white striped trousers.



In a statement, the model said she was delighted to be the new face of the brand as she is a huge fan. "Mango is a brand that I love. You always find the perfect garment for every occasion," she said.

As well as Kate Moss – who has starred as the face of Mango for the past three seasons – Miranda follows in the footsteps of fellow models Naomi Campbell, Eva Herzigova, Claudia Schiffer, Karolina Kurkova and Milla Jovovich.



Miranda recently walked the runway for lingerie giant Victoria's Secret. The mum-of-one, who is married to Orlando Bloom, was angelic as she took to the glittering runway in an enormous pair of white swan feather wings.



And in a recent interview, she explained why modelling the tiny lingerie isn't an issue for her. "I believe in celebrating the female figure and embracing what we've been given, not hiding that," she told Esquire magazine.



Asked whether she has any rules on posing without her clothes on, she said: "I don't really think of rules, as long as it's classy and timeless and it's something I wouldn't be ashamed of."



Miranda married movie star Orlando in 2010, just one month after announcing their plans to wed. Lord of the Rings star Orlando – who previously romanced actress Kate Bosworth – began dating the cover girl in 2007.



They welcomed their little boy Flynn in early 2011. "We are so happy and are enjoying our time together as a family," the 27-year-old said in a statement after the birth.



"He is our little ray of sunshine," added the proud mum.



She revealed she didn't use pain relief for what turned out to be a "long arduous and difficult labour. He weighed 9lb 12 ounces (a very healthy and big baby boy)," Miranda added. "I gave birth to him naturally."