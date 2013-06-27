Supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell enjoy night out

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO



British supermodels and good friends Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were reunited for the annual Serpentine Summer Party in London on Wednesday night.



The models once again proved their super status as they stepped out looking stunning for the swanky bash. Kate, 39, wore a long black dress with sheer panels under a black tuxedo blazer.

Noami, 43, was also wearing black, but had opted for a shorter dress to show off her sky-high pins. She completed the look with black tasselled and studded ankle boots.



The ladies rubbed shoulders with a host of A-listers. Former Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker attended with her husband Matthew Broderick.



The actress wowed in a silver tiered dress that swished as she struck several poses for the camera. She teamed the 20s-style creation with a beaded necklace and black suede court shoes.



Georgia May Jagger was also in attendance, stunning in a scarlet sequin above-the-knee dress. She teamed the fiery number with her tousled blonde locks and matching lipstick.



Georgia's father Mick Jagger was also at the party, with his designer girlfriend L'Wren Scott.



Kate Moss's appearance comes just one day after her nude ad campaign for Versace was released.



"The campaign stripped back to the raw power of the clothes and models," creative director Donatella and good friend of Kate said in a statement.



The supermodel poses naked for the Italian brand's autumn/winter campaign with a selection of strategically-placed handbags.



"There's no set, no distraction, just the provocation, glamour and attitude of our fashion ."



Fans were surprised by the brunette hue Kate was sporting in the shots. But after her appearance at the Serpentine Gallery, where she was sporting her signature blonde locks, it has transpired that the change was only temporary.

Kate was shot in London by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, styled minimally by Melanie Ward.



In May, Kate showed off her incredible figure in an ad for bronzing label St. Tropez. She also revealed that she has been a fan of the fake tan since she was in her 20s.



"I have used St. Tropez since it started," Kate, 39, said. "Around 15 years ago, the first time I went to Ibiza I didn't want to be the only white person on the beach so I had a St. Tropez.



"(They) do it so well that you do look natural, you don't have that fear, which I always did, of going streaky and not being able to fix it — total nightmare.



"There is no reason to go around with that pasty pallor anymore, which is really exciting."