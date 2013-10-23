Stylish auntie Pippa's christening outfit: all the details

Pippa Middleton was every inch the stylish auntie as she attended her nephew Prince George's christening.



The brunette beauty wore a cream wool trapeze coat with pink blush trim and oyster silk lining over a blush lace Paris dress by couturier Suzannah Crabb.





She accessorised with a hand-dyed and beaded corsage pillbox hat in blush by British milliner Edwina Ibbotson, shoes by Emmy and a blush pink clutch bag. The items were all also purchased from Suzannah's boutique.



Pippa has long been a fan of Suzannah's clothing - she wore an emerald silk crepe de chine dress by the designer for a wedding back in 2011.



Speaking to the Daily Mail after her appearance, Suzannah said that Pippa "phones first but just turns up on her own", revealing that she always pays full price and never borrows items or asks for a discount.