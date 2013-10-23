Prince George christening: Proud mum Kate stuns in elegant ivory outfit

Kate Middleton wore a beautiful ivory coat dress with asymmetrical ruffle detailing and a cream hat on the day her newborn baby Prince George was christened.



The royal looked as elegant as ever in the chic ensemble. The coatdress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, while her headgear is from her favourite milliner Jane Taylor.







Kate accessorised with her citrine drop Kiki earrings.



Her son George, meanwhile, looked adorable in a traditional christening gown that is a replica of the satin and lace one made in 1841 for Queen Victoria's oldest daughter.