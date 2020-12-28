Chrissy Teigen shares sizzling photo from the day she met John Legend The throwback photo showed the model posing with husband John Legend on the music video set where they met.

Chrissy Teigen gave fans quite the surprise when she popped up on Instagram playing a game where they could ask her to share specific photos upon request. When the Cravings cookbook author was asked to share a photo from the day she met her husband John Legend, she posted a snap of herself in a black lace bra and panties dancing in front of him.

The sizzling photo came from a scene from John’s Stereo music video, where the couple first met in 2007. Chrissy starred as the Wild singer’s love interest in it, and later revealed that when the shoot was over, they continued to hang out. That was where their romance sparked.

“We did the music video, we were together for like 12 hours,” Chrissy told Wendy Williams in 2014 (via Time). “We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel, and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night.”

That was the only throwback photo Chrissy shared of her and John, but she kept more snaps coming, going on to post an adorable photo of her giving a kiss to her 4-year-old daughter Luna after a fan wrote in, “You & Luna”.

Chrissy started the game with a video of herself, captioning it, “Ok I just learned to do this lol. Ask for a pic? God I’m always behind,” prompting fans to ask for any photo moment they wanted to see. The model also showed off photos from her favorite shoots, which included a Sports Illustrated cover shoot, and her January 2017 cover of Elle.