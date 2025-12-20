Goldie Hawn oozes winter chic in white fur coat for Aspen date with Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell made a stylish pair for a date in Aspen, Colorado, this week.

The 80-year-old and her longtime partner, 74, who have been together for over 40 years, joined several celebrities at the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship.

Goldie looked incredible in an oversized, hooded white fur coat with matching pants, black boots, and large black sunglasses.

Kurt, meanwhile, rocked a multi-colored pattern jacket over a red chequered shirt, light wash jeans, brown boots, and a cream-colored cowboy hat.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's love story

While the couple call California home, they also have a property in Aspen that they built themselves from the ground up, having owned their private ranch for nearly four decades.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt made a stylish pair for their Aspen date

Relationship

Goldie and Kurt are one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. They first met on the set of the 1968 film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, and Kurt left a lasting impression on Goldie.

"I was 21, and he was 16, and I thought he was adorable, but he was much too young," she said in 2012. "And then years later we met up again, and I liked him, and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. But we both said we would never go out with another actor, so it just shows you never can tell."

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt started dating in 1983

The pair reconnected in 1983 at Kurt's audition for their film Swing Shift, and once again, he left his mark on Goldie.

"I didn't know Goldie at all outside of having worked with her many years before," he recalled to Conan O'Brien of meeting Goldie again.

"I just didn't know in my mind what I was going to see. She had a great body, and so the first that came out was 'Man, you got a great figure.' And it kind of came out quickly, and it could've been wrong, and she said, 'Why thank you.'"

© WireImage Goldie and Kurt have been together for over 40 years

They had their first date soon after and quickly fell in love. "He was so good-looking, but he had no pretense about him. I could tell right away he wasn't a womanizer," Goldie said of Kurt.

Goldie previously revealed why her romance with Kurt had stood the test of time, despite them never tying the knot.

"You don't think the same way oftentimes. And you have to accept that, but you have to measure, are we having fun, or is this something we want to do?" she said last year.

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt have never married

"Do we have laughs together? Do we share certain things? You don't have to share everything. We have a lot of expectations, I think, around relationships, but you have to like the person. That's very important."

Goldie opened up about the couple's decision not to marry in 2023, saying: "We have been married, and when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be big business…it's always ugly."

The Death Becomes Her actress also said that she values her freedom, adding: "I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important."