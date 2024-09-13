Classic cars, high-speed racing and vintage sartorial splendour, what HELLO! saw and did at Goodwood Revival

There are few occasions where my dad (a devoted motorsports fan) and I (a sustainable fashion enthusiast) can attend an event where both of our interests are catered for, but the Goodwood Revival is one of them.

Revived in 1998, the 11th Duke of Richmond's classic-cars-meet-vintage-fashion rendezvous has become the world's greatest historic motorsports weekend. Situated on the Goodwood Estate in Chichester, this lavish three-day affair is not just a meet-cute for petrolheads, but a wonderland of retro fashion and high-octane glamour.

As we set our alarms for a crisp 7.30 am start, my dad and I headed towards the Goodwood Revival in an all-electric MINI Countryman, cruising in the car's Timeless Mode to get us in the mood for a nostalgic weekend.

© Mark Fagelson We took the MINI Countryman to Goodwood Revival to cruise to the historic motor meeting in style

While I don't consider myself a car enthusiast, I do have a Pinterest board devoted to impossibly chic cream 1980s Austin MINI Mayfairs, so whipping to Goodwood in the Countryman - inspired by the round analogue displays found on the retro cars as well as a soundscape packed with classic notes - was the perfect fuel to start the day.

© Bernhard Filser Timeless brings the aesthetic of the original 1959 Classic Mini with a unique user interface and round anologue displays that takes cues directly from the original.

Aside from watching the thrilling high-speed races on the iconic Motor Circuit, and admiring the retro revelry in the Paddocks, my experience of Goodwood Revival was more than the cars. Keep reading to discover my favourite moments…

Settrington Cup and a Spice Girl encounter An unexpected highlight of the day was undoubtedly the Settrington Cup. A favourite spectacle amongst Goodwood Revival regulars, this adorable race is reserved exclusively for young drivers aged between four and ten who take to the Motor Circuit in pint-sized, pedal-powered Austin J40 cars. © John Nguyen - PA Images Young racers compete in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

Amongst the mini drivers going full throttle behind the wheel on Saturday was Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner's six-year-old son, Monty, who sadly didn't make it onto the winner's podium. © Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner's youngest son Monty Horner as he prepares to race in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival We watched from the sidelines as former racing driver Christian, who has led the Red Bull team since 2005, appeared to be drawing on his expertise to give his son some pre-race tips, while Spice Girls star Geri gave her son words of encouragement.

Turning into a Hollywood starlet at Betty's Salon I stepped straight out of our MINI Countryman and into Betty's Salon - the vintage hair and beauty emporium that had a queue out the door by 8.30am. Only then did it become clear to me that guests take their Revival looks extremely seriously, with ladies lining up to get their backcombed bouffants, slicked French pleats and victory rolls to complete their vintage ensembles.

I was lucky enough to be styled by Dara, who turned my flat and frizzy waves into impossibly glamorous Hollywood curls reminiscent of a 50s starlet. I emerged from Betty's Salon with my hair perfectly coiffed into 1950s curls

Fashion steps back in time at the iconic Motor Circuit From elegant 1940s dresses and dapper 1950s suits to swinging 60s mod fashion, it soon became clear to me the Goodwood Revival is just as much about style as it is speed. A vintage spectacle: My dad and I had the best time at Goodwood Revival HELLO! caught up with Grace Timothy, Revive & Thrive brand lead at Goodwood, who offered her tips on how to nail the famous Revival dress code. "Knowing your body's measurements and understanding your body shape is key to perfecting vintage dressing," she says.

"One of the biggest issues with vintage clothing is that the sizing varies so much from modern garments. A lot of 40s and 50s clothing is much smaller than the sizing today, so it's important to know your body." "Always remember you can have your clothes tailored to fit you," Grace points out. "There are ways of tailoring clothes so that they can be restored back to their original size if you're concerned about ruining the value of a particularly special piece." While my dad went for the classic automobiles, I went for the vintage fashion - but we loved both!

The daily Best Dressed competition is a total spectacle As part of the historic race meeting, a second-hand haven also unfurls in the Revive & Thrive stage, where vintage fashion mavens flock to take part in the Best Dressed competition celebrating the weekend's most exceptional eco-fashion ensembles. © Tristan Fewings I asked Grace what the secret is to winning the coveted Best Dressed title at Goodwood Revival. "Don't just confine yourself to the womenswear section," she tells me.