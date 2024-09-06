The Duke of Richmond's motorsport weekend is a sustainable runway for vintage fashion

Goodwood Revival will soon return in all its nostalgic glory for a high-octane weekend of motor racing.

The event, revived in 1998 by Charles Gordon-Lennox, the 11th Duke of Richmond, is defined by its period dress code, and by its refusal to allow modern cars within the circuit on race days.

Vintage fashion at the Goodwood Revival has arguably become more important than the cars, a move championed by the Duke of Richmond on his crusade for sustainability.

© Mark Thompson The Duke of Richmond is passionate about vintage fashion

"It was considered a really bad idea by a lot of people," the Duke told The Telegraph on encouraging guests to dress from the festival’s heyday in 1948-1966.

"But it’s turned out to be an amazing thing. I remember in the first couple of years we did it, people didn’t want to go home. They didn’t want to go back over the threshold and experience the real world, they wanted to stay in this little bubble."

Following in the earth-conscious footsteps of King Charles, who is said to "detest" waste of any kind, the Duke has become a campaigner for pre-loved fashion.

"Vintage clothing must be great quality if it’s lasted all that time. I’ve got some suits that are 30 years old. It’s about self-expression, rather than 'dressing up', and it’s the joy of something having history and stories to tell," he told the publication.

A history of Goodwood Revival style

"Sustainability has always been innate for the Duke of Richmond," explains Grace Timothy, Revive & Thrive brand lead at Goodwood.

"The Duke's mother was one of the original members of the Soil Association - a charity focused on the effect of agriculture on the environment. He and his children would often take trips to Brighton to buy their clothes from vintage outlets, and when it came to Revival they were already kitted out."

© Kattelson 1950s glamour reigns supreme at Goodwood Revival

The family's passion for motorsports is just as strong as their love of fashion. Grace added: "The Duke's wife Hon. Janet Astor's mother was a muse of Pierre Balmain in the 1950s. We have piles of fashion reference books here at Goodwood that we often browse for costume inspiration - and most of the photography is of her."

"The sustainability story was always going on here," Grace said. The dress code was hailed from nostalgia rather than a bid to prevent overconsumption, but has in turn become the most glamorous pre-loved fashion event in the racing calendar.

© Michael Cole Goodwod Revival pays homage to the greatest fashion moments of the 40s, 50s and 60s

How to perfect a winning pre-loved look at Goodwood Revival

As part of the historic race meeting, a second-hand haven also unfurls in the Revive & Thrive stage. Attendees can expect a new Champagne bar, luxury pre-owned and vintage shopping, and a daily Best Dressed competition celebrating the weekend's most exceptional eco-fashion ensembles.

© Getty Participants in the Women's Best Dressed Competition at the Goodwood Revival 2023

HELLO! spoke with Rosie Okotcha, host of the Spill The Sustainabili-Tea podcast, for her tips on sourcing a winning pre-loved look.

Rosie will be talking on the Revive & Thrive stage at Goodwood Revival View post on Instagram

"The more specific you are in your online searches, the more likely you’ll find what you’re after," she mused. "You could search for a specific designers, a style of dress or even a collection you’ve seen online, try lots of different keywords and set alerts for the brands that resonate with you so when new items are listed you can be first to grab the deal!"

Annie Phillips, champion of the BBC's The Great British Sewing Bee, added: "If you wouldn’t wear it in your everyday life, put it back on the rail!

"Revival isn’t about fancy dress, it’s about embracing this sustainable way to shop and the incredible design of the past, and making it your own." Rather than buying something pre-loved to wear for the purpose of the weekend, Annie recommends hunting for vintage clothes that can be re-styled for daily wear.

"I will pair a 1940s tea dress with some cute Mary-Janes and socks," she says. "Or upcycle a chunky jumper into a cool knitted vest."

Annie suggested having vintage finds tailored to fit you to increase their lifetime. "Don't be afraid to ask the tailor to leave the seam allowance so it can be altered again, either for you or someone else in the future."

