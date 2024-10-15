8 iconic Victoria's Secret fashion show moments with Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, more — & how to watch its comeback

Get your wings on Angels, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is ready for its comeback.

The once hugely popular spectacle, which at its peak garnered over 10 million viewers — in 2011, when Karlie Kloss made her debut, and Kanye West, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj were the performers — first launched in 1995, however it lost much of its relevance by the time it stopped broadcasting the show in 2018, when it only had 3.27 million viewers.

Not only the show but the brand itself has been stagnant for the last couple of years, as it seemingly couldn't keep up with calls for body positivity, nor had it been able to distance itself from the antiquated beauty standards it built itself from.

Now, while they are leaning on nostalgia to bring back viewers to its first show in over five years, bringing back the likes of Adriana Lima, Alessandria Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo to the runway, they are promising a new and improved Victoria's Secret.

The big comeback show will be streamed live on Amazon Prime, with a pre-show pink carpet at 6:30pm EST and the official show kicking off at 7pm EST. Scroll below for some of the most iconic moments from its heyday.

1/ 8 © Getty Early Days Naomi Campbell at the third annual show in 1997.

2/ 8 © Getty The OGs Heidi Klum, an original Angel, at the fifth annual show.

3/ 8 © Getty Gisele! Gisele Bündchen was an Angel from 1999 to 2006.

4/ 8 © Getty The one and only Adriana Lima, who is making her comeback today following her 2018 departure from the brand, with the famed fantasy bra in 2008.

5/ 8 © Getty From icon to icon Alessandra Ambrosio wore the fantasy bra in 2012.

6/ 8 © Getty Pulling out all the stops Candice Swanepoel, pictured above in 2013, is also making a comeback tonight.

7/ 8 © Getty Meme-worthy Ariana Grande became an instant meme when Elsa Hosk nearly toppled her over during the 2014 show.