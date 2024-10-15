Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 iconic Victoria's Secret fashion show moments with Gisele Bündchen, Adriana Lima, more — & how to watch its comeback
Candice Swanepoel, Miranda Kerr, Erin Heatherton, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Victoria's Secret 'What is Sexy' list: Bombshell Summer Edition launch party held at The Beverly on May 12, 2011 in West Hollywood, California© Getty

The famed Victoria's Secret fashion show is back for the first time since 2018

Beatriz Colon
2 minutes ago
Get your wings on Angels, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is ready for its comeback.

The once hugely popular spectacle, which at its peak garnered over 10 million viewers — in 2011, when Karlie Kloss made her debut, and Kanye West, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj were the performers — first launched in 1995, however it lost much of its relevance by the time it stopped broadcasting the show in 2018, when it only had 3.27 million viewers.

Not only the show but the brand itself has been stagnant for the last couple of years, as it seemingly couldn't keep up with calls for body positivity, nor had it been able to distance itself from the antiquated beauty standards it built itself from.

Now, while they are leaning on nostalgia to bring back viewers to its first show in over five years, bringing back the likes of Adriana Lima, Alessandria Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo to the runway, they are promising a new and improved Victoria's Secret.

The big comeback show will be streamed live on Amazon Prime, with a pre-show pink carpet at 6:30pm EST and the official show kicking off at 7pm EST. Scroll below for some of the most iconic moments from its heyday.

1/8

Naomi Campbell at the 3rd Annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on February 4, 1997© Getty

Early Days

Naomi Campbell at the third annual show in 1997.

2/8

Heidi Klum at the 5th Victoria's Secret Spring Fashion Show, 2000© Getty

The OGs

Heidi Klum, an original Angel, at the fifth annual show.

3/8

Gisele Bundchen on the runway at the Victoria's Secret fashion show benefit for amfAR, Cinema Against Aids 2000 at the Cannes Film Festival© Getty

Gisele!

Gisele Bündchen was an Angel from 1999 to 2006.

4/8

Adriana Lima walks the runaway wearing the 2008 Fantasy Bra at the 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Fontainebleau Hotel on November 15, 2008 in Miami Beach, Florida© Getty

The one and only

Adriana Lima, who is making her comeback today following her 2018 departure from the brand, with the famed fantasy bra in 2008.

5/8

Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret 2012 Fashion Show on November 7, 2012 in New York City© Getty

From icon to icon

Alessandra Ambrosio wore the fantasy bra in 2012.

6/8

Candice Swanepoel walks in the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 in New York City© Getty

Pulling out all the stops

Candice Swanepoel, pictured above in 2013, is also making a comeback tonight.

7/8

Ariana Grande performs as Elsa Hosk walks the runway at the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show at Earls Court on December 2, 2014 in London, England© Getty

Meme-worthy

Ariana Grande became an instant meme when Elsa Hosk nearly toppled her over during the 2014 show.

8/8

Karlie Kloss walks the runway during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011 in New York City© Getty

Karlie's debut

Karlie Kloss was only about 19 years old when she made her Victoria's Secret fashion show debut in 2011.

