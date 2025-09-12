EXCLUSIVE: Stormzy's stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe shares her take on luxury from push presents to travel

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe has built a following of nearly 380,000 on Instagram, where she shares her takes on fashion, beauty and homewares. London-born and raised, she is also Stormzy’s personal stylist and has previously worked with Anthony Joshua and Maya Jama. Her influence is such that the pieces she recommends regularly sell out.

Melissa’s new real-life series, Love That, combines fashion and styling advice with weekly episodes designed to make a considered wardrobe feel effortless. She lives in London with her husband and their young son.

I’m not much of a night owl, so a luxury night is probably an early dinner at a swanky restaurant. My current favourite place in London is Gaia; the sea bream carpaccio is so good. It’s served with smoked sea salt, lemon and three different oils that take you on a sensory journey.

The simple luxury that brings me the most joy is Marks & Spencer’s Pistachio and Shortbread Crunchy Clouds. They’re divine, especially enjoyed with the brand’s shortbread tea.

My last luxury splurge was a trip to the Palm Heights Hotel in Grand Cayman with my girlfriends.

Harrods ticks every box. From the customer service experience to the restaurants and the brand offerings, it’s my favourite go-to place when I want a spenny treat.

My Patek Philippe watch is the most luxurious piece of jewellery I own. It was an out-of-this-world push present from my husband.

My ultimate long-haul destination is Miami. I’m a big fan of The Edition hotels and their Miami residence is my favourite of them all.

The Edition, Miami

For a mini-break, it's New York. One of my good friends lives there now, so a girls' trip to see her is always fun. Closer to home, I’d probably go to Coworth Park hotel in Ascot. It’s the most chic little getaway.

My Hermès Kelly To Go Wallet is always in my travel bag.

My beauty routine starts with a refreshing face wash, followed by a super high-quality hyaluronic acid, a hydrating serum and a dense face cream, sealed with a really silky SPF. Augustinus Bader’s products are my current faves.

To elevate a cosy night in, it's Olivia von Halle anything. From the silk gowns to the pyjamas, all of the brand’s pieces are so elevated. Earlier this year, M&S launched a collaboration with her, and I live in a purple and white striped pair.

I have the olive-green set of Le Creuset’s cast-iron pots. It’s discontinued now, but I think it’s the best colour of them all.

Luxury is all about exclusivity. It’s associated with rarity, so the harder the item is to obtain, the more luxurious it seems. It’s anything that feels more elevated than the normal everyday experience: the chauffeured car service, the food that’s only experienced seasonally and the bag that you have to be on a waiting list to buy. It’s not just about money, though; it can also mean having time, freedom or experiences that feel that little bit more indulgent.