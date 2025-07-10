EXCLUSIVE: Emma Grede shares her little luxuries from her vintage jewellery to her high-end skincare routine

British entrepreneur Emma Grede co-founded the denim label Good American with Khloé Kardashian in 2016, selling stock worth $1m on the brand’s first day. In 2019 she and her husband, Jens Grede, launched the shapewear brand Skims with Kim Kardashian, followed by the plant-based cleaning-products range Safely with Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen in 2021.

She has been a guest dragon on the BBC’s Dragons’ Den, and in June, Emma - who was named one of America’s Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes and is a member of the board of directors of the Obama Foundation - hosted the Duchess of Sussex on her weekly podcast, Archetypes with Emma Grede. Originally from east London, she lives in Los Angeles with Jens and their four children. Here, the businesswoman and fashion designer reveals her take on luxury.

"My definition of luxury is a combination of excellence and scarcity."

I’m a real foodie and love nothing more than indulging in great food paired with great wine. I recently had an incredible meal at Le Voltaire in Paris.

One of my favourite luxurious meals is the baked potato at Caviar Kaspia in Mayfair.

The little luxury I’ll never compromise on is tea from Ippodo in Japan.

My biggest indulgence when it comes to luxury is vintage jewellery. I love the idea that what I’m wearing carries history and a story. The most luxurious jewellery I own is vintage emeralds.

Buying bespoke from The Row in Paris is true luxury. I buy gifts there and have them personalised.

My ultimate long-haul travel destination is Japan. For a mini-break, it would be San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito – the food and service are impeccable. A cashmere eye mask is always in my travel bag.

San Ysidro Ranch, Montecito

My last splurge was on The Rich Cream from Augustinus Bader. It’s expensive but so worth it.

I have a different day and night beauty routine, but I use La Mer’s The SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid every day, because I live in LA. In the morning, I use Image Skincare’s Ormedic Balancing Facial Cleanser and Jan Marini’s C-Esta Face Serum or Regeneration Booster, followed by Chanel’s Sublimage La Crème Texture Universelle Ultimate Cream.

At night, I remove my make-up with Chanel’s Démaquillant Yeux Intense Gentle Biphase Eye Make-up Remover, cleanse with Jan Marini’s Bioglycolic Face Cleanser and then apply Augustinus Bader’s The Retinol Serum, followed by The Rich Cream and The Eye Cream. Finally, I add a few drops of Active Botanical Serum from Vintner’s Daughter to my moisturiser every other night.

Excellent lighting and a lot of candlelight define home comforts. My favourites are Cire Trudon and Diptyque. To elevate a luxury night in, I wear Frame’s silk Ritz pyjamas.

The cooking essential that brings a touch of luxury to my kitchen is Mauviel copper cookware; I’m obsessed with it.

The simple luxury that brings me the most joy is individual alone-time with each of my four children.

My definition of luxury is a combination of excellence and scarcity.