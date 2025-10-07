EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton on family life, her new fashion line and why her party days aren't over: 'I fully know who I am now'

The moment the multimillionaire heiress, DJ, entrepreneur and fashion influencer Paris Hilton knew she’d truly made a name for herself was during a conversation with one of her family members.

"I’ll never forget when my grandfather [Barron, the hotelier son of the Hilton magnate Conrad Hilton] told me he’s now known as Paris Hilton’s grandfather," she tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview. "That’s when I realised I had truly made it."

She was once known as a prolific partygoer who hit the clubs in LA alongside Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Nicole Richie – her friend and co-star in the reality show The Simple Life, which propelled them both to global stardom when it aired in 2003.

But Paris has worked tirelessly over the past 20 years to create her own empire, which includes fragrances, skincare, cookware and a thriving sideline as an electronic dance music DJ. Reported to be worth about $300m, it’s evidence that she has always been a force to be reckoned with.

While her life now as a happily married mother of two might seem like a world away from those days, Paris, 44, says she hasn’t lost touch with the woman she once was.

"2005 Paris was all about living in the moment, having fun, and being that carefree party girl. 2025 Paris is still that – I’ll always love a good night out – but now I have more wisdom, more focus, and the most beautiful family by my side," she says. "I’ve grown so much, but at the end of the day, I’m still that same Paris – I fully know who I am now."

Having a beautiful family around her has been transformative, she says. Together with her husband, Carter Reum, 44, she welcomed her son Phoenix in January 2023, followed by her daughter London in November of the same year, both via surrogate.

"It has been the most magical experience of my life," she says. I’ve learned to be more present, to slow down, and to enjoy every little moment." After a family summer that featured a Mediterranean yacht holiday, Paris is counting her blessings.

"My life feels so full now, and I’m beyond grateful every single day," she says. "It’s honestly the most beautiful and meaningful thing I’ve ever experienced."

"Letting go of that character has given me space."

At her side is her "rock", Carter. They were old friends before reconnecting at a Thanksgiving event in 2019. The spark was there, Paris has said, and Carter proposed to her on a private island in 2021. They married at the former estate of her grandfather Barron later that year.

"He’s so kind and genuine and always makes me feel safe and loved," Paris says of her husband. "I admire how grounded he is – he brings this calmness into my life that I never knew I needed."

She adds: "I think what he loves most about me is my resilience, my creativity and the way I use my platform to empower others (Paris is known for her charity work supporting survivors of abuse, and is a vocal proponent of LGBT rights). We balance each other perfectly."

That flair for creativity is evident in Paris’s latest collaboration with Karl Lagerfeld, the eponymous brand founded by the late Chanel designer, who Paris counted as a friend.

Once revered for her rhinestone-encrusted, low-slung tracksuit bottoms, diamante chokers and oversized sunglasses, this campaign brings fans a more monochrome Paris and has given her the opportunity to reflect on her own style journey from a persona that she now recognises as a form of self-protection.

"Letting go of that character has given me space to be bolder," she says. "I experiment more with fashion and feel more confident in who I am."

Collaborating is a part of Paris’s new approach to fashion. "I’ve always dressed for the moment – whatever inspired me, I wore it," she says. "In the beginning, I didn’t have a stylist; I just followed my instincts. Now I approach fashion with more intention, but that playful spirit is still there. I love collaborating, experimenting and using style to express where I’m at in life."

However, she hasn’t quite let go of those Noughties tracksuits. "I’m totally happy at home in a velour tracksuit and tee, but I still love getting dolled up in couture for a red carpet."

The campaign with Karl Lagerfeld is a big moment, she tells HELLO!. "I’ve always loved Karl’s boldness – the way he created his own world and didn’t follow anyone else’s rules," she says. "That energy really resonates with me."

Their relationship can be summarised by a picture taken in 2006 of the designer whispering in her ear. "Let’s just say... he knew how to make me feel iconic."

Last week Paris celebrated the collaboration at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. Clothes always make the experience of visiting the City of Light, she tells us. "The shopping in Paris is amazing and always ahead of the fashion trends. Every time I go, I feel inspired in a whole new way."

