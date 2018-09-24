Susanna Reid just won Monday in this head-turning red dress Now that's what we call scarlet fever!

Susanna Reid showed us how to cure the Monday blues by starting off the week presenting Good Morning Britain in a gorgeous bright red batwing dress. The presenter took to Instagram to show off the georgeous piece by Irish designer FeeG, which features a loose 80s-inspired top and flattering fitted pencil skirt-esque bottom, perfect for showcasing her slim figure. She teamed it with a pair of pointed cream court shoes from Office and kept her chestnut hair loose and glossy and her makeup fresh and natural.

Susanna looked ready for anything in this outfit

She captioned the shot "Mood #fighting" and credited her makeup artist Gemma Aldous and stylist Debbie Harper – the show's head of wardrobe – for helping her kick off the working week right. Her followers were quick to heap praise on the bold look, with one commenting: "I neeeeeeed that dress!" and another adding: "Looking lovely as always." Some could'’t resist a joke about how the 47-year-old looked ready to take on her controversial co-host Piers Morgan, with one writing: "Go get 'em… he's grumpy. You might want to add boxing gloves to that look!"

It's the latest in a series of hit looks from the mum-of-two. Last week she delighted fans by opting for a ruffled forest green minidress from high street favourite Oasis, which on sale for a bargainous £50. Susanna posted a snap of her dress alongside the caption: "Mood # StayingSane." Her followers were quick to compliment her, with one writing: "Gorgeous, simply gorgeous. That is an awesome colour on you." Another said: "This dress really suits you."

However, Susanna recently revealed that she makes the occasional fashion blunder too. Last week the presenter made that classic mistake of forgetting to remove the price tag on her dress, leaving her rather red faced. She took to her Twitter page to reveal her mishap. She posted: "Just spent two hours in a high-level meeting hoping I’d made an impression on influential colleagues ... to find the SALE label was hanging out of my dress." We're cringing for you, Susanna!

