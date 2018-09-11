Michelle Keegan wore a £2,600 jumpsuit of dreams to the TV Choice Awards 2018 Her stylist, Kelvin Barron, speaks to HELLO! about creating her look

Michelle Keegan pulled out all the stops for the TV Choice Awards 2018 when she stepped onto the red carpet in the most incredible jumpsuit last night. Designed by David Koma, who has also dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Kylie Minogue, and Cheryl Cole, the outfit was super-glam. The black, fitted jumpsuit featured an incredible, intricate diamanté feather detail which wrapped around her waist and shoulders as well as a velvet sash around her middle. The look was finished with £39.99 90s-esque silver strappy mules from Office, diamond earrings and a black and diamanté clutch.

Speaking to HELLO!, her stylist, Kelvin Barron, said of the look: "Michelle loves sleek tailoring, we were originally going to go with a suit but I wanted to make the look more intricate, so this David Koma jumpsuit with the feathered detail was a winner. The fit was perfect. I kept the accessories relatively muted to place focus on the gorgeous silhouette and details of the jumpsuit and let Michelle's beauty shine through. This is one of my favourite looks with Michelle to date - there's an understated elegance to this look, but also has an element of wow!"

He continued: "I worked with Michelle on the red carpet for the first time in 2012 and I am proud of how she has evolved both professionally and in terms of her style. She has the same down to earth attitude as the day I first met her. It is a huge honour to collaborate with her on the red carpet - I am always thinking of the next look and what we can do next!"

Monday night proved a huge celebration for Keegan as she scooped Best Actress for her leading role in BBC drama, Our Girl. Taking to social media after the event, Keegan shared a video on Instagram stories of her clutching award and thanking her fans for voting for her. She wrote over the screen, "love you guys".

