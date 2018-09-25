Susanna Reid and Christine Lampard are twinning in the same high street dress Style twins!

Susanna Reid braved the cold temperatures on Tuesday morning is a fabulous green dress that had blooming gorgeous florals emblazoned all over it. Taking to Instagram, she shared a stylish 'Outfit of the Day' shot and fans loved her latest look - which is from high street store Phase Eight. The 'Helena Floral Belted Dress' in jade green is priced at £130 and available online now. The contemporary high neck detail gives the frock an elegant twist and we love the flowing, midi hemline, capped sleeves, and the belted waistband. Leaving jewellery at home, the TV presenter added bright pink high heel shoes from Next which gave it the whole ensemble a gentle pop of colour. The 47-year-old wore her dark hair in a wild curly style and subtle makeup gave her a flawless look.

Susanna looked dreamy in green

If you think you may have seen this before, you would be right! Christine Lampard wore the very same dress back in August before she went on maternity leave. The dress skimmed her baby bump and the wife of Frank Lampard wore her raven tresses up high in a bun. She added nude high heel shoes by Office - the same pair that Holly Willoughby wears daily on This Morning.

Christine wore the same dress in August

Susanna is styled by Debbie Harper - ITV's Head Of Wardrobe. The pair have a close relationship and she frequently regrammes Debbie's Instagram posts. The TV presenter doesn't just hire her for her on-screen wardrobe either, but her red carpet attire too.

£130, Phase Eight

Debbie goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on her social media platforms and shares her clients latest looks daily. She also turns her skills to Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin.

MORE: Susanna Reid just won Monday in this head-turning red dress

Debbie's signature look is readily available, high street clothes which is great news for when we want to copy their looks, fast.

READ: Susanna Reid posts makeup free selfie as she opens up about her "life-changing summer"