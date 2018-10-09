You are going to love Holly Willoughby's red tweed skirt - and it cost her just £19! The This Morning star bags a bargain...

Yes, we know that Holly Willoughby often steps out in high street items on This Morning, but more often than not, they set her back around £50 a pop. So when the mother-of-three wears something under £20, it causes a bit of a frenzy, which is exactly what happened don Tuesday morning, when the blonde bombshell wore a gorgeous tweed mini skirt from Dorothy Perkins, which set her back just £19.50. Excellent news! The red boucle pocket trim mini skirt had two tiny pockets and pearl button detail at the front, and is very Chanel-esque. It's currently reduced from £26 in the sale online, but it's going to sell out fast, so don't hang about if you want to invest. Holly, 37, teamed it with a white shirt with contrasting black lace detail by one of her favourite mid-range brands Maje, and a pair of funky, rock-chick style boots from L.K.Bennett.

Holly stuns in autumnal colours

It appears that the Celebrity Juice panellist is loving autumnal shades right now, showing her four million followers that she is embracing the change in season.

£19.50, Dorothy Perkins

Dressed in tonal burgundies on Monday, the Marks & Spencer ambassador opted for a cosy-looking wine-coloured knit from John Lewis, an oxblood leather A-line skirt from Anthropologie and gorgeous deep raspberry velvet pumps from L.K. Bennett. The entire look really couldn't be more fitting for a cold October day.

HELLO! spoke with the TV veteran last month at the launch of her M&S edit and she told us the most important thing she thinks about when dressing each day.

"I've got to be comfortable. Gone are the days where I put something on and I'm forever tucking it in or pulling it down - I can't bear that. That drives me bananas! There's not enough time in the day to be tucking yourself in two thousand times." We hear you Holly - comfort first!

