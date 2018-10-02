Holly Willoughby's pink woolly Marks & Spencer jumper is making us want to get super cosy The This Morning star is getting ready for winter!

Holly Willoughby is killing it right now with her outfit choices and has been looking even more stylish than usual - if that is even possible! The 37-year old This Morning presenter shared a smouldering selfie on Monday afternoon, wearing the most gorgeous woolly jumper in the brightest pink. Love! The jumper is from her new edit with Marks & Spencer and priced at a reasonable £35. With its large roll neck, cable knit and boxy shape, it had an extremely cosy feel to it and is ideal for the chilly weather. It's currently available online now in all sizes - but we predict a mass sellout now the blonde bombshell has been spotted in it. Holly's range has proved so popular, many of the items from her edit have completely sold out.

Holly looked perfect in pink!

When you take a closer look at the collection, its full of pink and rosy tones. HELLO! spoke to Celebrity Juice panellist at the launch of her range, and the appearance of this colour is quite deliberate. "I love pink and I think you should be able to wear pink and not just feel really girly in it - you should feel empowered in pink." She added: "Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think, it sort of reflects off you so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

£35, Marks & Spencer

Last night, Holly attended an event celebrating This Morning's 30th birthday and wow, her outfit was incredible! The mother-of-three wore a black-and-white polka dot dress from the Michael Kors Collection at Harvey Nichols, which showed off her tiny waist.

It featured frill detailing around the neckline and sleeves and was cut in an on-trend midi length.

She teamed it with dreamy black peep-toe shoes by Christian Louboutin and matched the red soles with a splash of red lipstick for good measure.

