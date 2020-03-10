Keira Knightley stuns in lace Chanel dress at the premiere of her new film Keira's red carpet look is gorgeous

When it comes to fashion, there really is no greater duo than that of Hollywood actress Keira Knightley and her favourite designer brand - Chanel. Stepping out on Monday night for the UK premiere of her latest film, Misbehaviour, Keira looked lovely in lace as she donned this stunning white dress from Chanel's couture collection. Making a stylish return to the red carpet, the glamorous A-lister was a sight to behold in her statement frock. She styled her brunette hair in a sleek updo and opted for dramatic makeup which consisted of a black smokey-eye, rosy blusher and pale pink matte lipstick - applied by her go-to makeup artist Lisa Eldridge.

Keira stepped out for the premiere wearing Chanel couture

Layered with a high-neck ruffle cape, Keira's intricately-designed dress featured a satin belt studded with jewels and an overlay of lattice lace. Beautiful! Amping up her demure dress with statement buckled sandals from Roger Vivier and silver jewellery - also from Chanel - Keira's elegant ensemble gave us major Parisian garden party vibes. The star also modelled her 'Plume De Chanel' earrings, 'Plume De Chanel' and 'Jardin de Camélia' rings - Keira's stylist Leith Clark certainly pulled out all the stops when crafting this romantic red carpet look.

Keira posed for photos with her famous co-stars

As one of the many faces of Chanel, it was first announced in 2006 that Keira had signed on to front the brand's Coco Mademoiselle scent campaign. An ambassador for Chanel ever since, it's hardly surprising that Virginie Viard - the brand's current director - has allowed Keira to rifle through the French fashion house's couture rails for her latest premiere look. Attending the big event alongside her famous co-stars Keeley Hawes, Suki Waterhouse, Emma Corrin and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keira smiled from ear-to-ear as she celebrated the release of her new film, which is due to hit UK cinemas on May 13 2020.

