Attending the premiere of A Quiet Place II in New York on Sunday night, Emily Blunt looked ravishing in red in this Alexander Mcqueen dress - and we are still not over it. Stepping out for the second instalment of the hugely successful horror franchise, The Devil Wears Prada actress certainly kept all eyes on her as she walked the red carpet alongside her doting husband, John Krasinski.

Cutting a stylish figure in red leather, Emily opted for a statement midi-dress which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, lace panelling and fishtail hem. Keeping her makeup natural and dewy-looking, Emily's pale pink blush, subtle copper eyeshadow and coral-pink lip gloss complimented her ivory skin and honey-blonde locks perfectly. Accessorising with gold Jimmy Choo heels and lavish jewellery by bespoke brand, Jennifer Fisher, Emily's superstar stylist Jessica Paster certainly spared no expense when putting this gorgeous look together - Emily's leather Alexander McQueen dress is currently priced at £4890.

Admiring his wife of ten years as she posed for photos, John Krasinki also stepped out in a bright blue suit that had us swooning. Keeping it classic, The Office star completed his ensemble with a crisp white shirt, matte-black tie and patent dress shoes. One of Hollywood's most loved-up couples, this is the second time that the husband and wife duo have worked together on a project. Back in 2018 when it was announced that the two would be co-starring in A Quiet Place - which John had co-written and directed - fans were thrilled at the prospect of seeing the couple act alongside each other on-screen.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight at Sunday night's premiere, John described Golden Globe winner Emily as "without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time, in my opinion." Making us believe in love, he continued: "She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas." Clearly in awe of his successful wife, John concluded: "Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that's a pretty good weapon to have on set." We’re not crying, you are! A Quiet Place II is set to be released in UK theatres on 19 March 2020.

