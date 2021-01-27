Bella Hadid spotted in Paris wearing earrings Kate Middleton would love

As she prepares to hit the runways of Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid took a quick break from catwalk prep and stepped out in the City of Lights Tuesday wearing a pair of gold earrings from a brand Kate Middleton loves.

When the model made her way out of the Lutetia Aesthetic Medicine House, she was spotted wearing a pair of Missoma Lucy Williams gold hoop earrings that gave a nod to the ’80s with their chunky ridge detailing.

Bella Hadid stepped out in Paris wearing Missoma gold hoop earrings

Bella paired the accessory with a Prada parka, a black oversized handbag, and black boots, and completed her off-duty ensemble with gloves covered in spirals, a colorful striped scarf, a black face mask, and black sunglasses.

Still, one of the best parts of her high-low outfit (aside from her enviable Prada winter coat) was her gold Missoma earrings, which cost less than you might think. The small hoops, which can be worn with just about anything, are only $162, and we couldn’t help but track them down.

Bella’s earrings Lucy Williams gold earrings, $162/ £118, Missoma

It’s no secret Kate has an affinity for gold hoops, and like Bella she also loves the brand Missoma for her accessories. The Duchess of Cambridge wowed royal fans last March when she wore a dreamy pink Marks & Spencer suit and delicate Missoma gold hoops for a secret visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room in Croydon.

The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Missoma drop earrings

Missoma has become a go-to jewelry brand for the royals, with both Kate and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle stepping out in items from the designer in the past. Aside from the pretty hoops, Kate also owns another pair of gold drop earrings that she wore for a visit to the beautiful Hindu Kush mountain range during her tour of Pakistan in 2019.

All of the Missoma earrings she has worn have been less than $200 - and further reason for us to keep an eye on Missoma for our next accessory addition.

