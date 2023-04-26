Helen Skelton sets pulses racing with daring two piece and bold new hairstyle

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is a doting mother-of-three…

Helen Skelton means business when it comes to her fashion and always turns heads with her stylish looks. But did you see her latest daring ensemble?

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, the blonde bombshell set pulses racing as she relaxed against a balcony to show off her sultry light blue two piece. The crop top and midi skirt set perfectly showed off the presenter's impressively toned abs and flawless physique.

The star looked sensational

Captioning the post she penned: "Blending into the background…. With @bbcmorninglive for the rest of the week #telly #morninglive #bbc #manchester."

As well her dazzling fashion look, Helen also debuted her stylish new, much shorter blonde hair. She wore her transformed tresses down in her usual perfect girls and opted for a face of elegant camera-ready makeup consisting of nude lipstick and lashings of mascara.

Helen is never short of a stylish look

Accessorising her ensemble, the BBC star added a pair of chic droplet earrings and a pair of beige pointed-toe heels to complete her look.

Friends of the star couldn't get enough of the stunning update and flooded the comments with messages.

Fellow former Strictly contestant, Ellie Simmonds penned: "Beautiful," alongside a blue love heart emoji.

Natalie Pinkham added: "You could never blend into the background," alongside a string of complimentary emojis. Jowita Przystal added a string of flame emojis.

The glamorous post came just after Helen shared the sweetest parenting update alongside her three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and baby Elsie, nine months, which you can see in the video below.

Helen Skelton’s young son helps out with alfresco cooking

Taking to Instagram Stories, the doting mother appeared to film the eldest of her little ones taking a pizza out of an outdoor pizza oven ready to enjoy a tasty alfresco dinner, making the most of her stunning cumbrian backdrop.

The TV star shares her beautiful three children with her ex and rugby league player, Richie Myler.

