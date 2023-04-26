Helen Skelton's adorable son helps out with alfresco dinner at family farm - watch

The former Strictly Come Dancing star enjoyed the spring weather on Tuesday with her kids

Helen Skelton, 39, moved back to her mum and dad's farm in Cumbria after her shock split from husband Richie Myler, and on Tuesday the star enjoyed an alfresco dinner there.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the proud mum appeared to film the eldest of her three children, Ernie, seven, taking a pizza out of an outdoor pizza oven ready to enjoy dinner alfresco.

Helen also shares son Louis, five, and baby Elsie, nine months with her ex-partner Richie.

The former Blue Peter presenter revealed that she had relocated back to her mother and father's farm in a previous interview with The Telegraph.

"I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together," Helen said when speaking about raising her kids at their grandparents' house.

Helen is a doting mum to her three children

The star has country life running through her veins and she delights in telling the publication about her daily routine. "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad’s coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

The mum-of-three used to live in Yorkshire in a marital home that the former couple redesigned together.

© Photo: Instagram The boys' old bedroom at their former Yorkshire home

Unsurprisingly, the garden was a highlight of the property for Helen, and she even said: "Garden days are good days," when she shared a photo of the idyllic space.

Helen previously admitted she "cannot take credit" for the garden at her lavish Yorkshire estate, though she is "very grateful for the years of work that went into it before we got to live here."

© Photo: Instagram Helen and husband Richie have split

It is unknown if the couple have now sold off the property after their sad split.

The star confirmed they had split by releasing a statement on her Instagram Stories. "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple.

"He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

