Alex Scott turns up the heat in sleeveless top and suit combo for smouldering pictures
Alex Scott turns up the heat in sleeveless top and suit combo for smouldering pictures

Alex Scott turns up the heat in sleeveless top and suit combo for smouldering pictures
Alex Scott is no stranger to a glamorous look and on Wednesday, she upped the ante when she was spotted enjoying a lavish evening at Battersea Power Station.

The former football star simply dazzled at the event, which was in aid of the art-inspired hotel Art'otel London. In photos from the event, Alex oozed confidence as she sported an all-black ensemble featuring a sleeveless waistcoat trousers.

Alex Scott posing in a full length photo © David M. Benett
The TV presenter was a vision

As for her hair, the sports star wore her mahogany tresses slicked back in a ponytail. The star opted for a face of camera-ready makeup comprised of silver eyeshadow, lashings of mascara and nude lipstick. Alex also added a pair of gorgeous statement earrings and an immaculate brown manicure to complete her evening look.

 

The former footballer was photographed alongside AJ Odudu and Ashley Roberts in a slew of stunning photos from the event. The ultra-chic snaps came just days after Alex was caught posing up a storm in a 'round up' string of photos she shared for her fans on Instagram. 

Alex Scott posing with AJ Odudu and Ashley Roberts
Alex was joined by AJ Odudu and Ashley Roberts

One of the striking images saw her sporting a leather jacket with a USA logo on the back of it. Other stunning looks showed the TV presenter glammed up to the nines in a series of outfits for Football Focus and The One Show. One daring ensemble saw her rocking a fabulous denim jumpsuit that featured standout shoulders and buttons down the middle. Captioning the post, she penned: "Some bits and some stuff."

Fans loved the fashion highlights of the past month, with one enthusing: "Alex you are just awesome, and gorgeous! You’re the first Arsenal player I’ve ever said that too!!" while another joked: "Borrowing the jacket plz… thank you." A third penned: "Love it! Living your best life. Continue to share ur beautiful smile & continue to be you," and a fourth posted: "You're always looking so pretty."

