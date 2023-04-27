Alex Scott turns up the heat in sleeveless top and suit combo for smouldering pictures

Alex Scott is no stranger to a glamorous look and on Wednesday, she upped the ante when she was spotted enjoying a lavish evening at Battersea Power Station.

The former football star simply dazzled at the event, which was in aid of the art-inspired hotel Art'otel London. In photos from the event, Alex oozed confidence as she sported an all-black ensemble featuring a sleeveless waistcoat trousers.

© David M. Benett The TV presenter was a vision

As for her hair, the sports star wore her mahogany tresses slicked back in a ponytail. The star opted for a face of camera-ready makeup comprised of silver eyeshadow, lashings of mascara and nude lipstick. Alex also added a pair of gorgeous statement earrings and an immaculate brown manicure to complete her evening look.

The former footballer was photographed alongside AJ Odudu and Ashley Roberts in a slew of stunning photos from the event. The ultra-chic snaps came just days after Alex was caught posing up a storm in a 'round up' string of photos she shared for her fans on Instagram.

Alex was joined by AJ Odudu and Ashley Roberts

One of the striking images saw her sporting a leather jacket with a USA logo on the back of it. Other stunning looks showed the TV presenter glammed up to the nines in a series of outfits for Football Focus and The One Show. One daring ensemble saw her rocking a fabulous denim jumpsuit that featured standout shoulders and buttons down the middle. Captioning the post, she penned: "Some bits and some stuff."

Fans loved the fashion highlights of the past month, with one enthusing: "Alex you are just awesome, and gorgeous! You’re the first Arsenal player I’ve ever said that too!!" while another joked: "Borrowing the jacket plz… thank you." A third penned: "Love it! Living your best life. Continue to share ur beautiful smile & continue to be you," and a fourth posted: "You're always looking so pretty."

