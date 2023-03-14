Alex Scott wows in daring cut-out corset for special celebration

Alex Scott looked incredible as she attended a very special celebration on Monday evening. The former footballer headed out for a night on the town for the London Football Awards, and Alex was quick to share her gorgeous outfit on her social media.

The sports pundit rocked an all-black outfit, consisting of a daring corset-style top with tailored trousers and chic black court heels. As well as the corset, Alex's top had a sheer finish complete with clever black panelling around the neck and down the arms, giving a cut-out illusion effect.

Alex looked sensational in the all-black outfit

Alex shared the look on her Instagram Stories where she could be seen sitting on some steps and looking sultry for the camera. In other posts shared on her social media, Alex could be seen giving interviews on the red carpet, no doubt discussing the awards ahead, her successful career as a sportsperson and now favoured pundit on the BBC.

Meanwhile, Alex recently made headlines when she bowed out of her presenting duties on Football Focus last weekend in solidarity with fellow BBC pundit Gary Lineker amid the row with the BBC over his recent tweet regarding the government's migration bill.

However, the issue has since been resolved as Gary revealed on Monday he would be taking his seat for Match of the Day on Saturday.

Alex Scott is a BBC Sport pundit

The BBC released a statement apologising for the episode and has announced an independent review into its social media guidance. Gary said: "After a surreal few days, I'm delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity."

It has not yet been confirmed if Alex will return to her regular spot this weekend.

