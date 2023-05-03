Oti Mabuse looks too gorgeous for words in this midriff-baring mini dress

Oti Mabuse has been wowing her fans with her outfits of late, and she shared a more glamorous look on Instagram on Sunday as she revealed she had made a trip to Dublin with her friend and fellow presenter Angela Scanlon.

Looking gorgeous in a black mini dress with a midriff cutout, she captioned her photo: "Ending the week on a high courtesy of @angelascanlon... not going to lie Dublin - you’re a blast."

She added black platform heels to her outfit, and wore her hair in loose curls and her makeup soft and glowing.

The post prompted plenty of compliments from friends and fans, with former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Karen Hauer simply replying with a fire emoji, and Angela sweetly adding: "Love you queen."

Others responded: "Wow Oti, you look amazing," and: "Always a queen, Oti, gorgeous."

Oti has been busy hosting her new ITV breakfast show on Saturday mornings, and her on-screen fashion has also been a hit with viewers. For last week's show, Oti looked chic in a pair of fitted red pencil trousers and a floral shirt – and for the previous episode, she wowed in a fitted mesh dress from & Other Stories.

For the debut of the show, Oti also looked beautiful in a hot pink mini dress by Olivia Rubin, teamed with a pretty pair of white Russell & Bromley heels. She is dressed as always by her stylist Emma Lane, with hair and makeup by Thembi Mkandla.

Oti is the host of her new ITV breakfast show on Saturdays

The dancer is proud to embrace her curves through her fashion choices, and promote representation of her body type.

She recently told The Times that "You don’t see a lot of curvy younger women" on TV, adding that the pressure to fit a certain body type "doesn’t come from people saying anything, it’s from what you see."

She said: "I’m a woman in my thirties. When people saw me dancing I was 20. People have to get used to that. I’m never going to be a size zero. I’m not trying to look a certain way. I’m not trying to stop myself — like eating pasta for breakfast. I’m going to go to the gym right now. I’m healthy, I’m happy and I’m alive."