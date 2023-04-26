Strictly's Oti Mabuse floors fans in mesh dress and stilettos

Oti Mabuse hosted the second episode of her Saturday morning show last weekend, and she wowed in another gorgeous outfit.

The former Strictly star wore & Other Stories for her latest on-screen look, in a fitted dress chosen by her go-to fashion stylist Emma Lane.

Oti shared new photos of her outfit on Instagram on Wednesday morning, posing on set to show off the bold printed colours of the mesh bodycon number. "Joy from the bottom of my heart," she wrote of her pride in her new TV show.

She wore her hair long and loose for the latest instalment of Oti Mabuse's Breakfast Show, with ultra-glowing makeup – both courtesy of hair and makeup artist Thembi Mkandla, who also works with the likes of AJ Odudu and Gemma Atkinson.

And if you're in love with Oti's & Other Stories dress, you're in luck, as it's currently in the sale at ASOS, reduced from £65 to £55.50. It's selling quickly though, with only a select few sizes left.

The star's sky-high stilettos are also from ASOS – the chocolate brown heels are reduced from £34 down to £18, though they are not for the faint-hearted!

As usual, Oti was showered with compliments on her outfit – and the show. "I saw you wearing this on your show. It was fire!" one wrote, with another adding: "Loving the new breakfast show Oti, the vibes and energy on a Saturday morning are. Looking forward to this Saturday’s kitchen dance tune."

For the debut of the show, Oti also looked beautiful in a hot pink mini dress by Olivia Rubin, teamed with a pretty pair of white Russell & Bromley heels.

The dancer is proud to embrace her curves through her fashion choices, and promote representation of her body type.

Oti wore an Olivia Rubin mini dress for her first breakfast show

"You don’t see a lot of curvy younger women" on TV, she told The Times, adding that the pressure to fit a certain body type "doesn’t come from people saying anything, it’s from what you see."

She said: "I’m a woman in my thirties. When people saw me dancing I was 20. People have to get used to that. I’m never going to be a size zero. I’m not trying to look a certain way. I’m not trying to stop myself — like eating pasta for breakfast. I’m going to go to the gym right now. I’m healthy, I’m happy and I’m alive."