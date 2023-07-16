Hugh Jackman, 54, Deborra-Lee, 67 turn heads as they step out at Wimbledon final

The Deadpool 3 star has been married to Deborra for 27 years

Hugh Jackman is currently stationed in England, working on the much-anticipated Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.

This Sunday, however, the Marvel star traded his superhero antics for a more leisurely pursuit: enjoying the final day of the prestigious Wimbledon Championships in London, joined by his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

At 54, Hugh exuded an irresistible blend of elegance and casual sophistication, impeccably dressed in a tailored suit, a clean white t-shirt, and laceless trainers.

His black hair styled to perfection and a rugged five o'clock shadow completed the look, as he applauded the finesse of the players during the men's finals featuring Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

© Karwai Tang Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final

Echoing the understated elegance of her husband, Deborra-Lee, 67, looked striking in her white ensemble. She opted for a chic tee layered beneath a fashion-forward, oversized cream trench coat.

The actress added a hint of colour to her look with lens-tinted sunglasses and wore her hair swept up in a high, distinctive style.

Hugh didn't hide his enthusiasm for the event, nor his favourite for the final. The X-Men actor shared his excitement on social media, writing: "Beyond excited to be at Wimbledon to support Novak Djokovic!!! Let's goooooo!" beside snapshots from the day.

© Karwai Tang Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness have been married 27 years

Recently, it was reported that Hugh has been grappling with the transition of his 18-year-old daughter Ava stepping into the world of dating.

According to Woman's Day, Hugh has established firm guidelines for his teenage daughter, underlining the importance of trust. Deborra-Lee, too, has shared her wisdom with Ava, reminding her about the necessity to 'earn her father's trust'.

As Ava approaches her final year of school and looks forward to her prom, Hugh acknowledges the inevitable, as a family friend reportedly told the publication.

© Karwai Tang Hugh is currently in the UK filming Deadpool 3

"Hugh's struggling with the fact his baby girl is growing up. Ava's always been a daddy's girl so she knows she has to go easy on him. As her mum wisely told her, 'Trust is earned, so don't screw it up'."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee share a love story that has proven to be one of Hollywood's most enduring.

Twenty-seven years of marriage have only deepened their bond since meeting on the set of the Australian drama Corelli in 1995. Hugh has often shared how he knew he was destined to spend the rest of his life with Deborra-Lee merely two weeks into knowing her.

Hugh Jackman details his recent cancer scare

The couple met on the set of her Australian TV series Correlli. While Hugh had recently left drama school, Deb, who is 13 years his senior, was already a "big star."

Hugh recalled to People: "I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget. She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"

He said he developed an "unprofessional and embarrassing" crush, but Deb reciprocated his feelings. The actor was so confident in their connection that he told Today in 2018: "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives."