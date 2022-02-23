Hugh Jackman shares teaser from special project in extravagant costume The actor is currently starring on Broadway

Hugh Jackman took to social media to share a snippet from a special photoshoot he was working on, and fans were instantly enthralled.

The actor posted a small clip on his Instagram which featured him in his bandleader outfit for The Music Man on Broadway, singing along to Pharrell's Happy.

WATCH: Hugh Jackman dances with wife Deborra Lee-Furness

As a few fans unfamiliar with the production noticed, he looked remarkably like Prince Charming from Cinderella with the cream outfit featuring intricate gold work.

He even brandished a band conductor's stick in his hand as he sang along, and while he didn't reveal the reason for the photoshoot, he did caption his post: "The hurry up and wait. #BTS #harroldhill."

Many took to the comments to rave about his performance skills and inundate him with heart emojis, as one wrote: "The Music Man was incredible thank you Hugh Jackman for a fantastic performance."

A second added: "Can't wait for the result of this photoshoot you look amazing as always, Prof Harold Hill," and a third even said: "This is my new favorite video."

Hugh wore his bandleader costume from The Music Man for a photoshoot

The X-Men star has been performing on Broadway opposite Sutton Foster to strong reviews, having finally opened the show earlier this month after it had been shelved due to the pandemic.

Speaking with Vogue about first getting the role, Hugh said: "I woke up and was literally like, Why haven't I done The Music Man?

"And so I rang my agent, and he'd just had a call that day about it. And so it sort of felt as if it were meant to be…. Now, I'm a little mad at myself for putting it off so long."

While the show's fate hung in the balance during the pandemic, the Australian star did get to spend time at home with wife Deborra-Lee Furness and his two kids.

The actor stars opposite Sutton Foster in The Music Man

"The best thing about it was getting to have stolen time with my 16 and 21-year-old, who had zero interest in being in a house with me—but they had no choice. Being around them so much and getting to know them better—who they've become—was really, really lovely."



