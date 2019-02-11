﻿
From Lady Gaga to Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry - the 10 standout dresses from the Grammy Awards 2019

Oh what a night!

Lady Gaga Grammy Awards Dress 2019
You can always expect the music industry to pull out all the stops for awards season and the Grammy's 2019 was no different. The likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and Dolly Parton all donned their finery and turned heads for the biggest night in music and there was definately some themes going on. Silver sequins, glitter and feathers dominated as did pinks and reds. Take a look through our gallery of the most standout gowns - who is your best dressed?

 

Lady Gaga

Never one to not make a statement, Lady Gaga looked amazing in this Celine disco ball dress. Rumour has it she was wearing over 100 carats of diamonds too. 

Katy Perry Grammy Awards Dress 2019
Katy Perry

Katy Perry opted for this baby pink, ultra feminie floor length cocktail gown and we reckon it's like to go down in her style history. Not a gown you'd forget fast, right?

Jennifer Lopez Grammy Awards Dress 2019
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez opted for this SS19 Couture Ralph & Russo look and took it up a notch with a statement hat. 

Kylie Jenner Grammy Awards 2019 outfit
Kylie Jenner

This didn't exactly look easy to get into but you can't argue Kylie's custom-fitted Balmain jumpsuit in Barbie pink certainly made a statement. 

Ashlee Simpson Grammy Awards 2019 outfit
Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson looked like a vision in this 1920s meets 1970s all-out sequin and feather catsuit. 

Camila Cabello Grammy Awards 2019 dress
Camila Cabello

Combining the two biggest themes of the night - sequins and pink - we loved Camila Cabello's hot pink evening dress. For her performance at the show, she slipped into an equally bright yellow dress. 

Dolly Parton Grammy Awards 2019 dress
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton just never fails on the glam front, does she?

Dua Lipa Grammy Awards 2019 dress
Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa was one of the biggest winners of the night and she certainly dressed for the occassion. How stunning is this silver gown? 

Jada Pinkett Smith Grammy Awards 2019 dress
Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada looked simply stunning in this nude, pink feather gown. It striked the perfect balance between elegant and out-there. 

Jameela Jamil Grammys Awards 2019 dress
Jameela Jamil

Jameela's sunset coral and red floorlength gown makes us want summer to arrive right about now... 

