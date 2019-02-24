﻿
Oscars 2019: The red carpet dresses we're ALL talking about

Hollywood’s best-dressed from the red carpet at The Oscars

Photo: © Rex
If there's one award show that the whole world tunes into, it's the Oscars and 2019's ceremony is bigger than ever before. As always, the glittering Dolby Theatre in Hollywood hosted the star-studded bash and the red carpet was brimming with actors and actresses who have lit up the silver screen over the past year. HELLO! has it covered; we have all the pictures of the impossibly chic film stars and where they got their jaw-dropping dresses. Watch out for the jewellery, too...

 

First up, we have the stunning Constance Wu who brought the colour in a dazzling yellow Grecian-style number by Versace. We love the off-the-shoulder neckline, pleated flared sleeves and sheer over-skirt. And those sparkly earrings are something else.

 

2/17

OK, so we knew that Lady Gaga would look incredible no matter what she wore, but this classic black gown by Alexander McQueen was off the scale. Showing the world she is a true movie star, the Star Is Born actress wore elbow-length gloves and an eye-watering yellow diamond Tiffany necklace.

 

3/17

Amy Adams stunned in a pastel-toned, lace design with a built-in basque and we just can't get enough of the intricate detail. And would you look at that necklace? Wowzers!

4/17

Emma Stone brought a whole new meaning to statement shoulder pads with his one right? Her custom designed rose-gold sequin number by Louis Vuitton is the epitome of quirky cool and we are obsessed.

5/17

Rachel Weisz just totally OWNED the red carpet in this jaw-dropping red design by Givenchy. You wouldn't think that applique and a PVC cape would work - but Rachel pulls it off effortlessly.

Photo: © Rex
6/17

Golden gir Glenn Close had the midas touch in her metallic gold, floor-length dress by Carolina Herrera and quite frankly, it was mesmerising. The Best Actress nominee added a matching gold diamond earrings and her icy blonde hair looked as voluminous as ever.

7/17

Olivia Colman decided to go against the classic LBD and opted instead for a stunning racing green ensemble by Prada. The high neck design cut a beautiful silhouette on the award-winning actress and how incredible is the dramatic bow bustle?

8/17

Jennifer Lopez always hits the best-dressed list at the Oscars year after year, and 2019 saw the sexy star rocking a Tom Ford number that boasted a tiled mirror effect and an ultra-glam body-con cut. JLO wore her golden tresses loose and vampy smokey eye makeup. Full marks! 

Photo: © Rex
9/17

Kacey Musgraves looked tremendous in tulle and what a frothy delight! The organza gown had a billowing train and check out the puffy sleeves and glitzy belt.

Photo: © Rex
10/17

Charlize Theron (who was an Oscar winner in 2004) wore a bodycon Dior Couture dress in pastel blue that was uber sleek. The diamond serpent necklace and glittery cuff was by Bulgari.

Photo: © Rex
11/17

Flying the British flag, timeless beauty Helen Mirren worked the ombre look in a bold, bombastic and beautiful pink gown with contrasting creamy and orange tulle detail. We are loving the funky updo and diamond ice. 

Photo: © Rex
12/17

Gemma Chan was a vision in fluorescent pink and WOW is all we have to say! The stunning Crazy Rich Asians star made the look her own with jaw-dropping statement earrings.  

Photo: © Rex
13/17

It takes a special kind of gal to wear red on the red carpet but past Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson pulled it off with ease. In her flamenco-style number by Elie Saab, the Dreamgirls star certainly stood out.

Photo: © Rex
14/17

Game of Thrones icon Emilia Clarke wowed the red carpet in a show-stopping lilac metallic dress. The bandeau frock came complete with ruched detailing and the tone looked incredible against her English rose skin. Her sharp bob gave the look an incredibly modern finish and her red lipstick and classic eyeliner were from Dolce & Gabbana beauty. 

Photo: © Rex
15/17

One of our favourite supermodels - Ashley Graham - looked breathtaking in a form-fitting black dress that had a bombastic, fishtail hem and a majorly sleek bodice. With her hair slicked back hair and bouji diamonds, we just love this classic, old-Hollywood glam.

Photo: © Rex
16/17

Michelle Yeoh brought the glitz in a metallic toned, princess-like gown by dreamy designer Elie Saab. The avant garde style neckline made it such a eye-catching ensemble. 

17/17

The Duchess of Sussex's bestie decided to keep it simple in a lovely black, floor-length gown and diamond bling by Forevermark. We love the splash of red in the centre of the design and her hair and makeup was on point. 

