Oscars 2019: The red carpet dresses we're ALL talking about

You might like...
-
Lady Gaga channels Audrey Hepburn at the 2019 Oscars - could this be her best look yet?
Lady Gaga is a pro at dressing up for the Oscars…
-
When royalty attend the Oscars - all the glamorous gowns and red carpet moments
The biggest night of the movie industry's calendar calls for a host of A-listers to walk the red carpet - but there's arguably no greater...
-
Royals' personalised jewellery – see who wore the Insta-trend before you!
You can't move on Instagram without seeing your favourite influencers wearing personalised jewellery; be it an initial necklace or ring or a...
-
Royal style watch: the most fabulous regal outfits of the week
It's that time of the week again lovely HELLO! readers, where we take a peek into the marvellous world of royal fashion. The dresses, the shoes,...
-
Kate Middleton's jewellery collection - see all of her precious pieces
The Duchess of Cambridge sure has great taste when it comes to jewellery...